Lauren Mary Elizabeth Canze

Lauren was born Aug. 16, 1988, in Owosso, to Chris Canze and Shelly (Kurtz) O’Dell. She graduated in 2006 from Owosso High School and proceeded to attain her bachelor’s degree in business from Northwood University in 2010.
For 14 years, Lauren successfully excelled through her many leadership roles as an employee at Express. Her work ethic and “can do Canze” mentality was profound and cherished by many.
She was an extremely proud pet mom and loved her dog, Peyton, and cat, Eli, very much. She was a highly devoted aunt and cousin to her pride and joys, Lincoln and Ellie. Above all, Lauren was a loyal daughter and sister.
Lauren lived her life in the fast lane, maintaining a yes-person attitude and always choosing the fun route. She loved ranger rides with dad, Florida trips with mom, quality sister time, concerts with friends and any other kind of dumb fun she could get herself into.
She entered the gates of heaven at the young age of 33 peacefully Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor surrounded by love and family. She will be greatly missed by so many, especially her parents and sisters, who adore her with all their hearts.
Left to cherish her memory are parents Chris Canze (Christy Chapman) and Shelly O’Dell (Cameron); sisters Katelynn and Kelsea Canze and Kalynn Skaggs (Kyle); nephew Lincoln Christofferson; grandparents George and Lenore Canze and Harry and Dee Kurtz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 26, at First Church of Christ in Owosso with the Rev. Fred Lab officiating.
A visitation with the family present will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to the Shana Dumond Memorial fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
