By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
NEW LOTHROP — Clint Galvas and his New Lothrop football team were together Sunday night when they heard the news that their season had been put on a three-week pause.
New Lothrop (8-0) was preparing for a Division 7 regional championship game at Detroit Loyola (7-1) that was to be played later this week.
In response to the increased spread of COVID-19, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Sunday at 6 p.m., announcing wide-ranging new COVID-19 restrictions, including halting in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, as well as fall and winter high school sports activities for at least three weeks.
The restrictions will take effect Wednesday and run until at least Dec. 8.
“We had our team dinner and walk through and film that we have every Sunday, so we were already up there when the news broke,” Galvas said. “I was glad we were all together.”
Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl said during a conference call Monday with reporters that a revised schedule for 2020 fall postseason tournaments is expected to be announced sometime Wednesday after the MHSAA Executive Board conducts its meeting. The MHSAA announced Sunday night it was suspending fall postseason tournaments immediately, as well as winter sports practices for the next three weeks.
Girls swimming finals were scheduled to be completed this week. The final three rounds of girls volleyball also need to be completed, as well as the final three rounds of 11-player football and two rounds of 8-player football.
Uyl said the board would also try to come up with a plan for when winter sports practices and competition could restart.
He also said plans to hold the 11-player finals at Ford Field are still in place, though the dates of the finals will need to be changed.
Uyl said the MHSAA hopes to complete the three fall postseason tournaments before the new year.
“We’re going to wait to Dec. 8,” Uyl said. “Hopefully our (COVID-19) numbers get to a point where we can resume practice and competition. We’ll try and get those three fall tournaments completed by January the first.”
New Lothrop running back Julius Garza said the team is playing with confidence and pride. The Hornets, coming off a 56-12 rout of Bath, were looking at making a strong run toward a possible state title.
“We have a great group of guys, great coaching staff and we have all the weapons to do it,” Garza said. “We just have to go out there and do it.”
But less than 24 hours after Loyola’s 50-8 victory over Madison Heights Bishop Foley, word spread throughout the state that high school sports had been halted for the second time due to COVID-19. Last winter’s postseason tournaments were canceled, along with spring sports and classes.
“I think we’re certainly much better prepared than we were last March,” Uyl said. “We’ve shown that we can do this safely. I think we’ve learned an awful lot of lessons over the last eight months. This is hopefully going to be a three-week opportunity for all of us to do the right things, to get our numbers heading back to those levels where we were able to play for two-plus months.”
This time, Whitmer — through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — issued a pause for at least three weeks for fall post-season tournaments as well as putting a hold on high school and college face-to-face learning. Whitmer’s wide-ranging emergency powers were overturned by the state supreme court in October.
The reaction to the latest news, said Galvas, was one of disappointment.
“Obviously we were all disappointed when we heard the news,” Galvas said. “We just wanted to keep things going and finish this thing out. We’re trying to stay positive and hopeful that we’re still going to get that opportunity. We’ll find out more after the meeting Wednesday (between the MHSAA and its executive board on a revised playoff plan schedule). At this point, we’re just trying to stay positive.”
Right now, the coaches and the teams do not know when the game will be played, said Galvas. That will depend if the order from the MDHHS will be extended after Dec. 8 and what subsequent revised schedule from the MHSAA will look like, said Galvas.
“I don’t know,” Galvas said. “We’ll be ready to go whenever they say we can play.”
Galvas said before Whitmer’s announcement, New Lothrop and Detroit Loyola had planned to play their Division 7 quarterfinal Saturday at Madison Heights Bishop Foley High School. Detroit Loyola is slated to host the game but Loyola does not have a home field.
That clash, of course, like the rest of the state’s 11-player and 8-player football playoffs, as well as volleyball and swimming and diving post-season action, has been put on hold at least three weeks.
