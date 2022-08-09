DURAND — The Durand Educational Foundation is holding its annual reception Sunday to honor two distinguished alumni: Rev. John Walworth of the class of 1962 and Tim Foley of the class of 1980.
Jan Harper, chair of the Education Foundation, said that Walworth and Foley were chosen out of approximately 20 “well-qualified nominees,” the likes of which includes college professors, an optometrist and a professional dancer.
The reception will take place at Durand Union Station from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and will include a brief presentation at 3:30 p.m. It is open to the public.
John Walworth
When Walworth was about 15 years old, he overheard a businessman say that Walworth was “going straight to hell” in a Durand restaurant.
Walworth said that comment, along with a humbling upbringing, inspired him to change his lifestyle.
“I wanted to further my education and be able to help people in a times of distress,” he said. “Coming from a family of 14 kids that was dirt poor, I wanted to bring myself up from that level so my family could be proud of me.”
Walworth completed extensive studies in divinity, psychology and other areas, earning bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees from Christian Education Ministries, Bethel Seminary and Oakland University.
Walworth sat on the Durand City Council and was appointed to mayor of Durand in the 1960s for two years. He was 24 years old at the time, and said he was Michigan’s youngest mayor.
“John’s been active in so many things, great asset for the Durand community. Personally, always there to lend a hand, ear, or anything else that may be needed to help the community,” Harper said.
His career accomplishments don’t stop there. Walworth worked for Grand Trunk Railraod as an accident investigator for 34 years, and he was honored locally for his efforts in 1993.
Walworth has been the pastor at Perry Congregational Church since 2010. He said the highlight of his career has been his ministry work in Africa, including his time teaching at Makerere University in Uganda, where he received an honorary doctorate. He said he’s made about 25 ministry trips to the continent. Walworth said in a land marked by tribal in-fighting and warfare, he tried to teach the Gospel and brotherly love.
“It was one of the highlights of my life. The greatest joy was going out into the jungle areas and little villages and teaching new, various subjects to about 2,000 pastors,” he said.
Walworth called being named as a Durand distinguished alumni “humbling.”
“I was deeply humbled. There’s so many deserving people in the community and graduates from high school that were probably more qualified than me, but nonetheless, it was a huge honor,” he said.
Tim Foley
Harper, who taught art and social studies at Durand High School for 30 years, joked that she probably didn’t teach Foley anything.
“Tim has done some amazing things. He’s probably one student I probably didn’t teach anything to. He was gifted and great all around and artistically. He made good use of his skills,” Harper said.
Foley said he “pretty much” knew what he wanted to do when he was 10 years old and picked up his first comic book: he wanted to draw funny pictures and get paid for it. He said his teachers in high school gave him opportunities to use his skill. He did art for the school yearbook for a few years and was even asked to make art for a band newsletter.
Foley’s love of art has morphed into a career as an illustrator. After studying at Kendall School of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, he launched a three decade career in the arts.
In 1989, he began working as a freelance illustrator. For the past three decades, his work has appeared in national and international publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barrons and The Chronicle of Higher Education, as well as a long list of published books for publishers like Penguin, MacMillan and Dover.
His works include coloring books, comics and puzzles with educational content and paper dolls of historical figures and literary greats.
Foley said the highlight of his career so far has been illustrating the 2021 graphic novel What Unites Us, written by Dan Rather.
“I’d never done a full length graphic novel before, and it was a secret ambition of mine,” Foley said. “Set during the divisive times of the 2016 election, What Unites Us was an uplifting book in the way that it talked about what makes America great.”
Foley is also a musician. His musical career highlights include producing four CDs with his group, the “Jukejoint Handmedowns,” and being the principle bassist for the Kent Philharmonic Orchestra.
Foley said he was “flabbergasted” when he learned he had been named a Durand distinguished alumni.
“I was very surprised and flattered. I was quite deeply moved because I respect the teachers that were involved in the selection committee that talked to me,” he said.
