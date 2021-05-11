Library friends announce book sale

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Corunna Library’s hallway book sale is taking place at the Corunna District Library branch from May 17 to June 5.
The Friends operate a used bookstore, to the right of the main entrance. The hallway, plus three rooms, will be filled with books: mysteries, westerns, art, photography, fiction and nonfiction, classic literature, cookbooks, romance, and puzzles.
DVDs, audiobooks, autobiographies, vintage books and more also will be available.
The sale will be open during regular library hours. Proceeds from the book sale will benefit the library.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.