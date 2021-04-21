OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation is hosting scholarship awards ceremony a little differently this year.
The foundation is awarding nearly 100 area students more than $160,000 in scholarships for 2021. Students, families, donors and community supporters are invited to join the Shiawassee Community Foundation Board of Directors and staff for the virtual awards night.
Visit shiacf.org/scholarships at 7 p.m. today to honor the recipients.
If you have any questions about scholarships or the awards night, contact the Shiawassee Community Foundation at (989) 725-1093 or kim@shiacf.org.
