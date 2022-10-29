By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
NEW LOTHROP — The final score might have read 47-30, but that wasn’t even close to indicative of the playoff proceedings at Hornet Stadium on Friday night.
New Lothrop’s quest for its third Division 7 championship in five years began with a bang — a 47-8 halftime lead over Burton Bendle in the district semifinal — before the Hornets emptied their bench and played junior varsity and even freshman players called up for the playoffs.
“Obviously we kind of knew coming out that we could take it to them out front,” New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said. “I thought we matched up well up front on both sides of the ball and jumped out to a 47-8 lead at halftime.”
Not only did New Lothrop dominate at the line of scrimmage, Hornet quarterback Jack Kulhanek scored seven touchdowns — four rushing and three passing — in a standout dual-threat showcase for the junior, who Galvas said New Lothrop will lean on as it looks for another long playoff run.
“Jack’s (Kulhanek) a pretty special player. He can hurt you with his legs or through the air, and he demonstrated that tonight. He had a big day. He’s a smart kid and we’re going to be leaning on him pretty heavy for this playoff run,” Galvas said.
Kulhanek’s night culminated in a highlight reel 33-yard rushing touchdown that saw him reverse field, taking what looked like a modest gain into a touchdown.
“I just saw that (Burton Bendle) didn’t break down very well, so I knew I could reverse field and get an open space and take it in,” he said.
The highlights came early and often for Kulhanek and the Hornets. After junior Slade Raleigh sacked Bendle’s quarterback on third down, the Hornets drove the ball into the Tigers’ red zone. The drive almost stalled, but senior running back Nolan Mulcahy converted a fourth-and-3, and Kulhanek took it in from 1 yard out for the score.
Bendle briefly took an 8-7 lead after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Gage Callahan to Emillio Riley and a successful two-point conversion. But it was short lived after Kulhanek scored on a QB keeper on fourth-and-goal from 3 yards out about two minutes later.
New Lothrop scored two more quick touchdowns in the late first quarter and early second quarter. After senior Caleb Sharp recovered a fumble on the proceeding kickoff, Kulhanek hit receiver Nick Barnette for a 28-yard score. Kulhanek connected with a wide-open Barnette on the Hornets’ next drive for a 39-yard score.
The game featured some chippiness between the former conference rivals. There were several post-whistle skirmishes that saw both teams receive unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half.
Galvas pointed fingers at Bendle after the game.
“It’s par for the course when we play (Burton) Bendle. Nothing’s changed — it’s still a lot of dirtiness and we got our guys out when we could just to stay healthy because there’s a lot of cheap stuff going on. It’s not appreciated and the fact that they let it go on is kind of beyond me,” Galvas said.
Bendle scored three touchdowns in the second half with New Lothrop emptying its bench after forcing a running clock in the third quarter.
“We had a good opportunity in the second half to get a lot of them young guys some playing time there and rest some of are varsity guys as well. We know it’s hopefully going to be a long playoff run for us and we wanted to our varsity guys healthy,” he said.
Next up for New Lothrop is perennial D7 power Pewamo-Westphalia, which triumphed 47-12 over Bath in its district semifinal Friday. The last time a team not named New Lothrop or P-W won the state championship in D7 was 2015. P-W knocked the Hornets out of the playoffs last season in the district finals, 53-21, and the Hornets certainly haven’t forgotten.
“We’ve been waiting another year to have a crack at them. Last year they knocked us out. We’ve had a little rivalry with them going back and forth for a while,” Galvis said. “It’s a big game being a district final, but it’s against a big opponent and is obviously well-coached and got a heck of a team like always.”
“I’m excited. I want to get revenge after last year,” Kulhanek said. “Last year I believe we didn’t play our best game and this year we’re definitely the better team, and I think it’s going to prove it if we play them.”
