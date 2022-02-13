Other colleges
n Tyler Wing, a 2017 Owosso High School graduate, was named to the Dean’s List of the College of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University for the fall 2021 semester.
n Chance Cook, of Perry, was among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List. He is pursuing a degree in management.
