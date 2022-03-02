David Arden Hatt

Age 76, of Laingsburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 203 E. First North St. in Laingsburg, with interment immediately following at Reed Cemetery, Victor Township. The Rev. Bruce Jewett will officiate.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
David was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Adrian, to the late Arden and Betty (Deshler) Hatt. He was a graduate of Sand Creek High School with the class of 1963 and went on to serve his country bravely in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He served on the USS Ticonderoga during his time in the Navy and made many lifelong friends. When his time in the service ended and David returned to civilian life, he met his lifelong love, Patricia A. Higley. The two were married on June 19, 1976, in Jasper, Michigan, and began to build their family.
David worked for 35 years as a truck driver to support his growing family and in 1989 they moved their family to Laingsburg and made it their home. In his younger years, David enjoyed participating in sports, including softball and bowling. He was a member of the Masonic lodge. Once his playing days were over, David continued his love of sports as a spectator for his own childrens’ events. From little league baseball to high school basketball, football and softball, he dedicated his time to supporting his children in their endeavors. Other than his family, David’s other great passion was hunting and fishing. From the time he was a young boy, all the way to his later years, he could be found in the woods or on the lake. When not spending time with his family, or outdoors, David could be found watching his beloved Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers.
David is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Patricia; children Rebecca (Josh) Becker and Andrew (Kari) Hatt; grandchildren Kamryn Becker, Cassandra Becker, Tessa Hatt, Jay Hatt and Norah Hatt; sisters Joyce Burkholder and Deb Hatt; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant grandson Jackson; parents Arden and Betty Hatt; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Harold and Jean Higley; his brother and sister-in-law Michael (Sandy) Hatt; and nephew Bryan Sheldon.
Memorials to honor this proud American are suggested to Disabled American Veterans Charity at dav.org, or to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or to your local veterans organization in his memory.
