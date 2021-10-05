BOVINE ESCAPEE ON THE RUN

Courtesy PhotoBOVINE ESCAPEE ON THE RUNAccording to a press release posted Monday by Shiawassee Central Dispatch/Emergency 911, a Perry area resident is searching for a Hereford steer that has been missing since Saturday. The animal escaped from a farm on Tyrrell Road, between M-52 and Beardslee roads. Anyone who sees the animal should call Central Dispatch at (989) 743-9111.