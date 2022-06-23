FLINT — New Lothrop’s Brady Birchmeier and Chesaning’s Tyler Sager each had singles for the Gold team during a 4-0 loss to the Black team in Wednesday’s annual Bruin Club Baseball Classic at Mott Community College’s Ernie Myers Field.
Birchmeier, who played first base in the early innings, drove a line shot off the glove of the Black team’s third baseman in the first inning. The senior slugger, not known for his speed, then promptly stole second base and then stole third base but was left stranded.
It was that type of game for the Gold squad.
But it was a sweet ending for Birchmeier and two other players as a trio of Mott Bruin Club Mr. Baseballs were announced. Birchmeier, who is committed to play baseball at Bowling Green State University, received the honor along with Noah Keller of Goodrich, committed to play at Cornell University, and David Lally Jr of Grand Blanc, who is signed to play at Notre Dame.
Birchmeier was also named the Gold team’s Most Valuable Player.
Sager pitched one inning of scoreless relief, giving up a double but keeping Black off the board with a strikeout and inducing two ground outs. Sager and New Lothrop’s Jordan Belmer each drew walks in the fifth but were again left standed.
Sager played several innings at third base while Belmer split time between center field and second base.
The Black team benefited from a pair of two-run homers in the nine-inning game.
Ben Almasy, New Lothrop’s Hall of Fame head coach served as one of the head coaches for the Gold. He was joined by fellow coaches Bob Foreback of Goodrich, another Hall of Famer, and Shawn Lawrence of Fenton.
The Bruin Club Baseball Classic is a showcase for newly-graduated seniors from the Flint area.
