By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
PERRY — After dropping a 15-1 five-inning opening game Tuesday to visiting Olivet, Perry’s baseball team battled the Eagles for seven tough innings in Game 2.
The Ramblers, in fact, led 3-2 after a three-run first inning before Olivet tied it at 3 in the second. The Eagles tacked on single runs in the fourth and seventh and captured a 5-3 win for the sweep.
The twin defeats left Perry with an 0-5 record in the Greater Lansing Activites Conference and 1-6 overall. Olivet improved to 4-0 overall.
Each team had four hits in Game 2. Perry was outhit 10-2 in the first game.
Perry coach Lonney Norton said his team played much stronger in Game 2, but added the Ramblers are still young and made too many mistakes. Perry committed five errors in the first game.
“The first game was ugly,” Norton said. “We made way too many errors. And (the Eagles) were definitely on our pitchers’ speed. We have a lot of young guys filling in a lot of spots this year. A lot of guys had to move spots — brand new catcher, brand new first baseman, brand new third baseman. I have brand new people in the outfield. It’s just been a really hard transition in order to get everybody enough time — especially being outside to get them ready.”
Things were much brighter in the second game, Norton said.
“We hit the ball well and we pitched OK for having to scrounge our way through the game,” Norton said. “Our hitting has not been a problem and our pitching has been good. It’s just been our fielding and we’re not finding holes with our hitting. But we will.”
In Game 1, Perry got hits from Blake Lantis, a single in the fourth, and Tristan Krupp, who doubled to lead off the fifth. Krupp stole third and eventually scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
Olivet cashed in on an eight-run third inning after scoring once in the first. The third-inning uprising included four hits, two walks and two Perry errors.
“The first game, we just had a tough (third) inning,” Lantis said. “We had five or six errors. It wasn’t so much on the pitching. We just had small mistakes in the field and it all added up. The second game was good and the pitching in the second game was really solid. We just have to keep it clean, keep it clean in the field and we hit the ball pretty well.”
Lantis started and took the loss in Game 1. The senior righthander worked 22/3 innings and gave up nine runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out one.
Olivet righthander Ramsey Bousseau pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. Bousseau’s speed on the mound was impressive, Norton said.
“He’s obviously the first guy we’ve seen who broke 80 mph. It was a little different for everybody to hit,” Norton said.
Olivet took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in Game 2, making the most of a single and a walk against Perry starter Jack Lamb. Lamb threw the first two innings and gave up three runs and three hits. He walked one.
Perry took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first. Lamb was safe on an Olivet error and Jylon Peek beat out an infield single. Then came Bryce Krupp’s run-scoring single in front of a wild pitch that scored another run and Lantis’ sacrifice fly to right that scored the third run.
Peek took the mound in the third with the game tied at 3. He worked the next 22/3 innings, giving up one run, no hits and one walk. He struck out three, but took the loss in relief. Tristan Krupp worked the final 11/3 innings, yielding one run on one hit. He struck out one.
Perry’s hits came from Lamb, Peek, Bryce Krupp, Michael Werner and Cole Alli. Krupp said Perry rode the momentum of a big first inning in Game 2.
“Once pitching changed, momentum kept going and bats got swinging and things just went our way,” Krupp said. “Hitting their pitching in the first game was a struggle. Second game that changed 10 fold.”
