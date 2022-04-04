Margot Alicia Weber

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Margot Alicia Burns Weber. She was 86 years young and passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by her family at Oliver Woods. Margot was born and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, and attended St. Rose of Lima in Newark, New Jersey, and graduated in 1955 from East Orange High School in New Jersey.
She stayed and enjoyed working with the nuns for several summers at the Villa Marie Claire in Hohokus/Saddle River, New Jersey.
After graduation from high school, Margot corresponded with a soldier in the U.S. Army named Roderick Weber who came to visit her in East Orange. They soon became engaged and were married on Feb. 2, 1957, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Newark. They then drove out to Michigan where they began married life in Owosso. He was the love of her life.
Margot enjoyed her career working with people in various settings, such as the candy counter at Woolworth Five and Ten Cent Store and for her dad at the Edgemere Hotel in New Jersey. After coming to Michigan, Margot was a stay-at-home mom for the first three of five children, but missed working with people. She worked for various businesses around Owosso, including Yankees, Sobaks and the Chamber of Commerce. Her ability to connect with people and remember their names, birthdays, weddings or any special day was important, and sending a card of acknowledgement brought her great joy. To this day, people still recognize her elegant penmanship that she took pride in.
Margot learned to play the piano as a child and played beautifully. Her favorite piece was Liebestraum. Margot’s mother and her family continuously requested her to play for them. Other passions and talents of Margot’s included sewing, needlework, cardmaking, gardening and her special treats in care packages sent to family and friends. She always encouraged and shared her skills with others, hoping to inspire them.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a scripture service to be held at 7 p.m.
A mass of Christain burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. You are welcome to join us for a light meal at the Conservation Club in Owosso at 1:30 p.m.
Margot is survived by her children Michelle Allen, Danielle Weber, Jeffrey (Karen) Weber and Stephen (Heather) Weber; grandchildren Matthew Bonner, Nathan (Racheal) Bonner, Lukas (Ally) Weber, Logan (Tiffany) Weber, Dylan Derby, Christa (Sean) Addley, Cody (Sarah) Hauk, Brandon (Amanda) Weber, Jenna Weber, Ella and Grace Weber; and great-grandchildren Abigail, Katelyn, Madelyn, Nathan Jr., Jameson, Jensen, Claire and Leo who she always looked forward to visits with. Margot is also survived by two loving sisters Valerie (Paul) Leahy and Suzanne (Joseph) Sullivan, and sister-in-law Nancy Burns.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roderick Weber; son Mark Weber; brother Robert Burns; brother-in-law Gene Weber; and sons-in-law Brian Bonner and Ashley J. Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are kindly suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Owosso, where Margot and family were lifelong members.
