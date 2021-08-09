The Kiwanis Club of Owosso is hosting its 15th Annual Golf Outing at Twin Brooks Golf Course in Chesaning Sept. 21. Anyone who would like to help the greater Owosso community by sponsoring a hole or sending a team to enjoy a day of great golfing is encouraged.
Sponsoring a hole allows you to advertise a business or support an individual for only $100, which lends support to many in need. Businesses are urged to donate door prizes.
Golfers are welcome to join the 18-hole, four-person scramble.
The cost is $300 for a team of four, ($75 for individual players) and includes cart, dinner and driving range.
Prizes are awarded to the winning teams and for contests for “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin.”
A “Hole in One” contest for a New Car is sponsored by Mel Ervin Ford in Chesaning.
Monies will aid in such projects as providing playground equipment, making improvements to parks, encouraging reading in our schools, sponsoring Owosso High School Key Club, Owosso Middle School Builder’s Club, keeping our streets litter free, helping our seniors, assisting the Salvation Army and providing scholarships along with many other worthy purposes.
For more information call President Bill Pearsall: (989) 743-5766 or (989) 798-6569.
