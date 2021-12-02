CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools briefly went into “secure mode” this morning after a social media threat was directed toward the district’s high school.
A high school student informed administrators of the online threat about 8:30 a.m., Superintendent John Fattal indicated in a message to families. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.
Classrooms were closed and locked, and students were escorted to and from restrooms as instruction continued throughout the morning in accordance with the district’s “secure mode” protocols, Fattal said.
Students and staff were given the all-clear to resume the day as normal about 10:15 a.m. following an investigation by state and local law enforcement. The investigation included a search by the Michigan State Police Canine Unit.
“Our staff and students handled today exactly as they have been trained,” Fattal said.
“As a reminder, we ask everyone to continue to report all suspicious or threatening activity, including social media posts, to law enforcement and/or school officials immediately,” he continued. “It takes all of us in our Cavalier family to remain vigilant and protect our children. If you or your child should ever hear any potential threats please do not hesitate to contact a school official or Ok2Say anonymously.”
Threats may be reported anonymously via phone (8-555-OK2SAY), text (652729) or email (OK2SAY@mi.gov).
The online threat comes just two days after a school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County. A 15-year-old sophomore is accused of killing four students and injuring several others in the Tuesday shooting.
Several school districts in the Metro Detroit area called off classes today amid reports of threats of violence circulating on social media, the Detroit Free Press reported today.
