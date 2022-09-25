Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. The Rev. Jerry Walden will officiate with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared with Dot’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
