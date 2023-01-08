The Argus-Press
NEW LOTHROP — In front of a full house, with wrestlers from 26 teams from throughout the state competing, New Lothrop’s Grayson Orr and Jack Kulhanek, along with Corunna’s Xavier Anderson, captured weight-class championships at Saturday’s Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament.
Some 230 wrestlers competed with 81 being ranked, according to organizers.
Orr, named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weight classes in the tournament, improved to 14-1 as a senior. He defeated Richmond’s Matthew Misch 5-0 in the finals of the 285-pound class.
Kulhanek, 13-4 as a junior, gave the Hornets another title at 165. He edged Seth Sivak of Laingsburg 10-8 in the finals. Sivak stands 18-3.
Anderson, a Corunna senior competing at 157, improved his record to 23-1 by defeating Jake Kennedy of Bay City John Glenn 6-3 in the finals.
Aden Baynes of Laingsburg was third at 138. The Wolfpack senior improved to 19-1 with a 4-0 win over Cole Riedel of St. Johns in the consolation finals.
Placing fourth in their respective weight classes were Joe Torres of New Lothrop (190), Sean Divine of Laingsburg (215) and Daven Lockwood of New Lothrop (120).
Finishing fifth were New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan (144) and Corunna’s Bryce Edington (150).
Sixth-place showings were turned in by Jack Borgman of Laingsburg (157) and Colton Symons of New Lothrop (175).
In the team standings, Dundee was first with 129 points while New Lothrop was second with 120. Next came Bronson (110.5), Richmond (106), Union City (104.5), Imlay City (101.5), Lake Fenton (96), Freeland (90.5), John Blenn (84) and Montrose (76).
Laingsburg was 11th in the team standings with 75 points. Corunna finished 19th with 37.5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.