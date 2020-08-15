OWOSSO — A new cannabis retail store, Jars Cannabis, 901 W. Main St., opened Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and is hoping to hit the ground running.
The store is the company’s third in the state, joining locations in Detroit and Lansing.
According to their website, Jars also has stores in Arizona, and plans to open additional facilities in 15 other Michigan cities.
“The staff is well trained in cannabis knowledge, from medicinal benefits and symptoms, to enhancing everyday life experiences,” a press release from Jars said.
“They genuinely care and connect with the customers and communities we serve.”
Store manager Emmy Ashak said this week that the Owosso location will offer both medicinal and recreational products, with a wide variety of options available to customers at competitive prices.
“Jars Cannabis’ mission is to help change the conversation about cannabis in a positive, open way that any adult can connect with and feel good about,” the press release said.
“(We) welcome the surrounding communities (we) serve to stop by and gain understanding on (our) products, knowledge and care we provide.”
For more information visit jarscannabis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.