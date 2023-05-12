MONTROSE — Coach Brian Young said that Ovid-Elsie’s baseball team “probably played our best two complete games,” of the season Thursday at Montrose.
The Marauders defeated the Rams in Game 1, 14-1, as Corbyn Janes pitched a complete game. Over five innings, Janes permitted one run and one hit with five strikeouts.
Jake Bowen lined three hits and drove in two runs for the Marauders. Hayden Pontack had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a run. Janes added two hits of his own while contributing to a 14-hit attack.
“It was our best offensive game of the season,” Young said.
Ovid-Elsie suffered a 6-4 loss at the hands of the Rams in Game 2. Pontack laced three hits and drove in a run.
“These games were our two best games of the season from all three phases, pitching, defense and offense,” said Young. “We lost Game 2 late but will rebound Saturday at the Ionia Invitational.”
The Marauders stand 5-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ovid-Elsie senior Braxton Stenger earlier this week became the Marauders’ all-time career leader in stolen bases. Chris Zruna held the former record of 64 steals in 114 games played. Stenger surpassed the record Tuesday during 14-2, 7-1 losses to state-ranked Laingsburg.
“Braxton notched his 65th stolen base in just 74 games played,” said Young. “Forty less played games than the previous record holder. Stenger had a very productive night against Laingsburg on Tuesday, going 4 for 7 at the plate with three doubles and two stolen bases. Now he just needs 11 more stolen bases to break the single season record he tied last season (31 by Braxton Stenger and Josh Cole).”
Stenger entered the season needing 20 steals to surpass Zruna’s career mark and did it.
Wolfpack sweeps Saranac
SARANAC — Laingsburg turned back Saranac, 7-0 and 7-1 in a CMAC baseball sweep Thursday.
Ty Randall pitched a complete-game 2-hit shutout over seven innings in Game 1. Randall struck out seven and walked one.
Randall also smacked two hits with two walks and scored three times. Hayden Johnston also smashed two hits for the Wolfpack, scoring twice and driving in a run.
In Game 2, it was more of the same. Dom Garcia pitched a seven-inning 5-hitter for Laingsburg, striking out eight and not walking a batter.
Elliott Wilsey drove in four runs and joined Dom Garcia and Emillio Garcia with two hits.
Laingsburg stands 17-2 overall.
Byron doubles
up Hamady
BYRON — Byron swept Flint Hamady, 15-0 and 17-2 Thursday on the baseball diamond.
Trevor L’Esperance pitched a 2-hitter in the first game, striking out seven. Dawson Kaars, Jayden Panula and Corey White all smashed three hits.
In Game 2, sophomore Bryce Ritter allowed no hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. Ritter struck out seven.
Ritter also banged three hits on offense. Panula ended the game with a walk-off two-run homer to complete the mercy-rule triumph. It was the sophomore’s first varsity home run.
New Lothrop splits
with USA
SEBEWAING — New Lothrop’s baseball team split with Unionville-Sebewaing Wednesday, winning Game 1 by a 5-1 score but losing the nightcap, 8-3.
Jayden Martinez and Bryce Kuchar each laced two hits for the Hornets. Kuchar clubbed a key single in the top of the seventh.
Alex Henige scattered two hits over four innings. He struck out six.
In Game 2, Joe Torres, August Birkmeier, Ty Kohlmann, Cole Bradshaw, Martinez and Hayden Wendling all hit safely for the Hornets.
SOFTBALL
Owosso splits
with Lake Fenton
OWOSSO — It was a Flint Metro League softball split.
Owosso won the nightcap, 7-4, over visiting Lake Fenton Thursday.
Danica Dwyer pitched an eight-hitter while earning the victory. Dwyer struck out four and walked four.
The Trojans bashed 13 hits and scored seven runs in the sixth. Kylee Nesbit batted 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Dwyer was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI and Reese Thayer and Emily Pumford each had two hits.
Owosso, 10-10 in league play and 12-13 overall, lost the first game, 15-2 in seven innings.
Audri Hrncharik took the loss, giving up 14 hits and six walks with two strikeouts.
Jamie Maier batted 2-for-3 for Owosso while Hrncharik laced a triple.
Wolfpack tag Saranac twice
SARANAC — Laingsburg swept Saranac in softball, 7-1 and 14-1 in five innings Thursday.
The Wolfpack’s Addyson Buchin permitted just two hits over seven innings in Game 1. Buchin gave up one run and three walks while striking out 14.
Savanna Stirm clubbed three hits and drove in three runs for Laingsburg. Ashley Bila, Harper Strouse and Alaina Asher all had two hits.
In Game 2, Buchin came right back and pitched another 2-hitter, this time over five innings. The righthander struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Bila lined three hits with one RBI. Bella Latuszek drove in four runs with two hits. Buchin and Stirm had two hits.
TRACK AND FIELD
New Lothrop girls fare 4-0 in MMAC meet
NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop girls track and field team went 4-0 Wednesday at home.
The Hornets emerged victorious over Byron (115-19), Webberville (104-26), Montrose (125-5) and Durand (108-24) to close the regular season with a 7-1 mark.
Emma Bishop was first in the 100-meter hurdles (19.01), 300 hurdles (54.48) and 4x100 relay with Lily Bruff, Elizabeth Heslip and Laina Yates (53.16).
Carley Martin was first in the shot put (30-4) and discus (90-6) for New Lothrop.
Josie Bauman swept the pole vault (8-0) and 800 run (15:29.51).
Other Hornet solo winners were Olivia Gillett (3200 run, 15:29.51), Lexy Andres (1600 run, 6:24.07) and Heslip (200 dash, 28.81).
New Lothrop won the 4x200 relay with Bauman, Heslip, Bishop and Yates (1:53.87); the 4x400 with Bauman, Andres, Ella Mulcahy and Klara Mulcahy (4:54.97); and the 4x800 relay with Maddie Eustace, Klara Mulcahy, Mya Kimball and Gillett (12:09.97).
Jaclyn Aldrich of Byron was tops in the 400 dash (1:06.92).
In the boys competition, New Lothrop also ran the table with wins over Webberville (93-8), Montrose (75-39), Durand (66-55) and Byron (83-28).
Cole Yaros of the Hornets was first in the 800 run (2:10.89) and the 1600 run (4:58.02).
Other solo winners for New Lothrop were Lieu Vincke (3200 run, 12:07.61) and Nolan Mulcahy (400 dash, 54.79).
New Lothrop swept the relays as Mulcahy, Nick Barnette, Kaven Unangst and Ethan BIrchmeier won the 4x100 (45.8); Mulcahy, Stone Elkins, Unangst and Barnette won the 4x200 (1:38.03); Mulcahy, Elkins, Unangst and Yaros won the 4x400 (3:47.07); and Elkins, Hunter Burr, Vincke and Brenden Olsen won the 4x800 (9:21.10).
Durand’s Evan Samson won the 300 hurdles (44.24), high jump (6-2) and long jump (18-10.75).
The Railroaders’ Gabe Lynn was first in the 100 dash (11.45) and 200 dash (24.43).
And Durand’s Dylan McDonald won the discus (138-11).
BOYS GOLF
O-E fares 1-1 on the links
WEBBERVILLE — Webberville shot a 168 while Ovid-Elsie finished at 180 and Mt. Morris was third at 255 during Thursday’s golf action at Oak Lanes.
The Marauders were paced by Clay Wittenberg, who carded a medalist round of 38 with Webberville’s Brad Davis.
O-E’s Dominic Kline (42), Michael Bancroft (50), Justin Cole (50) and Tucker Loynes (51) were next in line.
GIRLS TENNIS
Owosso 7, Chesaning 1
OWOSSO — Owosso collected a 7-1 Senior Night victory over Chesaning Thursday.
“There was some extremely close and tense competition at first and second singles,” said Owosso coach Carrie Rugenstein. “But amazing sportsmanship between the teams.”
Terrah Moyer of Chesaning won at first singles, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 10-8 over Olivia Wiley.
Owosso’s Sophie Voss won at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 7-6 (3) over Katie Diener.
The Trojans also won at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Kate Grinnell topped Alexandre Moore 6-1, 6-1 and Rebekah Starr won by default.
Owosso won out at all four doubles flights.
Kamerin Bowles and Jenaya Hill topped Marianna Escamilla and Gabby Carroll 6-0, 6-4 while Amanda Brainerd and Paige Box dispatched Adriana Harrison and Olivia Dones 6-1, 6-0.
The Trojans won No. 3 and No. 4 doubles unopposed.
