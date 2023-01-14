DANSVILLE — The contingent of Railroaders participating in the 19-team Aggies Invitational here acquitted themselves on Saturday. Nine out of Durand’s 13 representatives — in a field of 178 — earned individual podium spots and the Railroaders accumulated 201 team points, finishing second to Hamilton’s 268.
Of Durand’s placers, four finished at the top of their weight class, two grabbed silver and another two secured bronze.
Seniors Darrin Alward and Ty Fielder kept their personal records perfect. Alward defeated Birch Run’s Khaleel Brown in the 165-pound final in a 6-3 decision to improve to 20-0 on the season, and Fielder survived a challenge from Hamilton’s Eli Ramsey in the 138-pound semis, 4-0, before winning the final over Dansville’s Alex Baker via injury forfeit, brining his season mark to 21-0.
Senior Ethan Hawkins and junior Cameron Bacchus were Durand’s other two champs. Hawkins pinned Chayse Jensen of Quincy in 3:39 in the 106-pound final to improve to 17-3, and Bacchus (18-3) out-pointed Napoleon High School’s Brendan Yob in the 120-pound title match.
Durand’s second-place finishers were junior Gaven Brewer (17-3) at 126 and sophomore Drew Alward (19-5) at 144. Sophomore Sebastian Wells (12-9) and junior Andrew Kesson (17-6) took third at 113 and 132 pounds, respectively.
Junior Hayden Simmons (6-6) was the last Railroader to gain the podium, taking sixth place at 150 pounds.
