By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie couldn’t solve Portland’s 1-3-1 half-court trap defense Monday.
Time after time, the long-armed Raiders intercepted Marauder passes and then took them for easy layups on the other end. Portland turned a 13-9 lead after one quarter into a 33-11 halftime advantage and coasted to a 61-42 nonconference win.
“It was a struggle to get the ball past the top two girls,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Some of our inexperience and youth showed through that. Different look and we couldn’t adjust well. I’ll own that as a coach. It’s something that I need to put our kids in a better situation in.”
Ashley Bower, who came up with many of the second-quarter steals for the Raiders, finished with 25 points as Portland improved to 7-2 overall. Ava Guilford scored 11 points with three of the team’s five 3-pointers
The Raiders are 5-0 in the Capital Area Activities Conference White Division and have only lost to East Lansing (65-35), ranked No. 4 in Division 1, and Williamston (37-27), which is ranked No. 10 in Division 2.
Ovid-Elsie junior guard Caitlyn Walter scored 11 of her 14 points in the third quarter. Walter shot 5-for-6 from the floor, including 4-for-5 from three-point territory. Freshman guard Evalyn Cole scored 11 points, nine of which came in the second half.
Walter’s first 3-pointer put Ovid-Elsie (5-3) ahead 5-2 with 6 minutes left in the first quarter. Guilford answered with a 3-pointer before the Marauders went back ahead 7-5 on freshman forward Ava Bates’ point-blank shot.
Portland got back-to-back laypups from Bower in the final 45 seconds of the quarter and the Marauders missed a long-range desperation shot as the quarter ended with the Raiders up by four.
From there, Portland took command with Bower scoring 10 points — all on layups off steals.
“They are a good team. They bothered us with their length. They have a lot of those 5-10 girls with 7-or 8-foot wing spans,” Cunningham said. “I think we had 18 turnovers at the half.”
Walter said Ovid-Elsie could never get over the second-quarter run by Portland. O-E finished with 24 turnovers.
“Their (zone) kind of took us by surprise,” Walter said. “Our guards aren’t used to that high pressure with those two guards up there. With their length up there, Ashley (Bower), she has such long arms. She’s not as tall as the others but she just has long arms where she can get tips.”
Walter, however, said the team played much better in the second half, even through Portland’s pressure was not as intense.
“I just think we need to execute offensively and we need to take some good shots,” Walter said.
Cole added four rebounds for the Marauders. Madison Cunningham had five points and three steals.
Ovid-Elsie has lost two straight after winning five in a row. The Marauders lost 55-36 Friday to 9-0 Byron, ranked No. 6 in Division 3 this week’s Associated Press poll. Portland was an honorable mention in Division 2 last week before a loss to Williamston dropped the Raiders out of this week’s rankings.
“This is a tough stretch for us but we need it,” Cunningham said. “You can’t have all easy wins, if you will. We need to be challenged a little bit. We just need to learn from it and do a better job of taking care of the basketball.”
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Tristin Ziola 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Walter 5 0-1 14, Braylon Byrnes 2 0-0 4, Braeden Tokar 1 0-0 2, Evalyn Cole 4 2-2 11, Hailee Campbell 1 1-3 3, Madison Cunningham 2 1-3 5, Ava Bates 1 0-2 2.
