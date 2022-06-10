There is a direct parallel between the police in the hallway during the attack at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and all the Republicans in Congress. Both had (and have) the power, duty and choice to save children’s lives and yet chose (and are still choosing) to do nothing.
Better background checks and red flag laws are baby steps that will do little to handle the immediate problem. The Uvalde murderer passed the background check. To the people who say by passing gun laws you only hurt the law-abiding citizen, I say: They are law-abiding citizens until they’re not, and then it’s too late. Sometimes there are no red flags. Sometimes there are dozens, but are ignored as with the Oxford kid that tortured and killed animals, had a fascination with guns and talked about shooting up his school. On the day of the shooting, he was found with graphic pictures he had drawn of shooting people. So, in view of all those red flags, what happened? His folks bought him a weapon. He took it to school and had it with him when he met with school officials. He was allowed to return to his classroom, where he almost immediately killed four kids and wounded others.
Just having these two laws is like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound or super-gluing a severed head back on. Some of the children in Uvalde were almost decapitated. If you truly want change, vote, vote, vote. Because, at the rate we’re going, it’s only a matter of time when it’s your children or grandchildren — or as in Buffalo, you or grandma.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
