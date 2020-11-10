OWOSSO — A plan to build a $3.2-million gas station and convenience store at the corner of Gould Street and M-21 is making progress, with the demolition of old buildings and an environmental cleanup of the property.
The owner/president of developer J&H Oil Company, based in Wyoming near Grand Rapids, said Thursday he hopes to have the complex open by March 2021.
“We have a lot of excavation to do (for the environmental cleanup of the land). We want it as clean as possible before we build,” President Craig Hoppen said. “We want this to be a beautiful project everybody can be happy with.”
J&H Oil purchased the business and property, comprising more than 2 acres, in 2019 from Stechschulte Gas and Oil. J&H Oil plans to add a retail fueling station to the existing commercial fueling pumps.
The company will also construct a 6,800-square-foot convenience store, to be called J&H Oil Family Store.
“It will be a large, full-service store, offering Slurpee machines and all the modern conveniences,” Hoppen said.
Another feature will be a “cash and carry” section for car oil, and cases and drums of oil will be available for trucking companies.
Joe Albers, chief financial officer at J&H Oil, has said he expects the business to employ three salaried employees along with a number of full-time hourly employees, who will be hired as the project proceeds.
In 2019, the Owosso City Council approved a brownfield redevelopment plan submitted by J&H Oil to address soil contamination. The plan entitles J&H Oil to a tax abatement of roughly $117,000 over 13 years.
J&H Oil Company was founded in 1969 and 42 years later it remains family owned and operated. Hoppen said he purchased the company from his father-in-law 12 years ago, and has since tripled the number of J&H Oil facilities to 58, all in Michigan.
In addition, the company supplies several retail oil businesses in Michigan owned by other companies.
Hoppen said he decided to purchase the Owosso property because he is friends with the Stechschultes, the former owners.
“They did a good job of building their business, and when they got out, it was a natural for us,” he said. “We love doing business in Owosso. It’s a friendly, nice place with normal people.”
J&H Oil’s stated philosophy is courteous customer service, quality products, and safe, clean and modern facilities, and supporting the communities in which they have businesses.
“We plan to be good stewards of the property and the community, too,” Hoppen said, adding that every month employees choose a different charity for the business to support with donations, with past recipients including the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne has said he is pleased to see the property improved.
“It’s one of the busy entrance corners of the city. Anything that makes it more aesthetically pleasing and makes more services available to our residents, we’re going to be for that,” Henne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.