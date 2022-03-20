Edward J. Sumbera Jr.

Of New Lothrop, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 73 years of age.
Edward was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Owosso the son of the late Edward J. and Ann E. (Remenar) Sumbera and a lifelong resident of New Lothrop. He was united in marriage to Donna E. Muirhead on April 24, 1981. He enjoyed farming and being outdoors and was a farmer his entire life. Edward was a member of St. Peter Parish Catholic Church of Chesaning.
He is survived by his wife Donna; children Edward III (Tasia) Sumbera of New Lothrop, Jodi (Mark) Zyrowski of Chesaning, and Toby (Kelly) Perkins of Chesaning; grandchildren Alisha Zyrowski (Joe), Nick Zyrowski, Victoria Perkins, Jonathan Perkins, Carson Teddy, Aiyanna Parker, Aliyah Parker, Whitney Welden, Malayla Sumbera, and Marley Sumbera; five great-grandchildren; sisters Denise (Richard) Davidson of Owosso, and Kellene “Kelly” (Thomas) Nietling of Fife Lake; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Peter Parish Catholic Church, 404 S. Wood Street, Chesaning. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Misiuk Funeral Home and then Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass at 11 a.m. A Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Contributions given in memory of Edward may be given to St. Peter Parish Catholic Church. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.