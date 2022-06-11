Gertrude Lorene ‘Gert’ Dunham

Age 90, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at A Family Affair Adult Foster Care in Haslett.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Owosso, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien presiding. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. with the family present from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m.
Gertrude was born in Rush Township, on Oct. 24, 1931, the daughter of John I. and Anna Viola (Deming) Tribfelner.
She married Dean R. Dunham, on July 16, 1949, at Lake James in Angola, Ind.
They were blessed with 65 years of marriage, prior to his passing on March 17, 2015.
“Gert” received her degree in theological studies from Siena Heights University.
A member of St. Paul’s, she was heavily involved in her faith was a Right of Christian Initiation for Adults Director, actor, choir member and belonged to the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Third Order of the Franciscans.
In 1998, Gert was commissioned a Lay Ecclesial Minister for the Lansing Diocese. She taught catechism classes for years.
Outside of church, she was active in 4H, where she was a leader of Beginning Drawing & Painting in the Clinton County Fair. She was an accomplished artist giving lessons to many local children and adults.
When not giving her time to others, she loved to listen to the polkas on WOES and be with her family.
Gert is survived by her two daughters Thelma (Basil) Janes of Henderson and Mary (Steve) Weiderer of Owosso; one grandson Scott Rubey and his fiancée Kathleen Thomlinson of Laingsburg; two great-grandsons Scott and Brittany (Micka) Rubey II of Owosso and Hunter Rubey of Chesaning; three great-great-grandchildren Wren, Everly and Wilder Rubey, with one more on the way; step-grandchildren Jacob, Jason and Jessica Weiderer; one sister Barbara Napier of Corunna; and sister-in-law Patsy Tribfelner. She is also survived by many other step-family members Theresa (Frank) Thompson, Lisa (Charles) Whisman, Kelli Janes, Kathi (William) Wycoff and Melvia (Frank) Quine; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Dean, son Dean Dunham Jr., two brothers: John and Ivan, two sisters: Mildred and Helen and one step-grandson Paul Janes.
Memorials may be made to WOES, 8989 East Colony Road, Elsie, MI 48831.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
