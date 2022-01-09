By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CHESANING — Junior Levi Maier of Chesaning has captured The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award for the fall 2021 season.
Maier posted the best cross country time in the area with a 17-minute, 2.9-second effort at the Birch Run Fall Invitational Oct. 5, finishing second out of 139 runners.
Maier, who won the first of two Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Jamborees, went on to finish ninth at the Division 3 regionals and placed 77th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals in 17:29.3, his second finals appearance.
Dylan Harrington, Chesaning’s cross country coach, said Maier’s work ethic is second to none.
“Levi is one of the hardest working athletes that I have ever coached,” Harrington said. “He puts in time all year long to be the best that he can be and is always looking for how he can do even better.”
A model leader for teammates to look up to, Maier led the Chesaning boys to the school’s first MMAC cross country title. The Indians scored 30 points at the MMAC Championships, well ahead of second-place New Lothrop (53).
“Levi has become a true student of running, studying his opponents and learning different racing strategies,” Harrington said. “It has been amazing to see how much he has grown as a runner over these last few seasons. Levi has developed into the leader of the Chesaning team this season.”
Maier said his highlight was his personal-best performance at Birch Run.
It was sunny that day and not too windy,” Maier said. “And not too hot. I think it was around 70 degrees. I remember the first mile, I had taken it a little slower than usual, right around a 5:24. Then coming around, outside the woods, we ran around that hill part and I coasted the second mile. And then the third mile I just gave it everything I had.”
The other big highlight for Maier was beating archrival Chase Hobson of Montrose in the first MMAC jamboree.
“That was a good one,” Maier said.
Maier won that race Sept. 28 at Showboat Park in Chesaning and clocked a winning time of 17:18.9 — eclipsing second-place Hobson by more than 16 seconds.
Hobson later won the MMAC Championship Oct. 12 at Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns, 17:10.45 to 17:32.79 over Maier.
“I got second in that one but that one was weighted more (than the jamborees) so (Hobson) got the individual conference championship,” Maier said.
Maier said he has faced Hobson several times over the years.
“It was always very back and forth,” Maier said. “I think I beat him three or four times and he beat me three or four times. He’s a senior and I’ve been running against him since my freshman season. But it’s been very fun. It’s always a fight between me and him … We really try and figure each other out. We draft each other a lot and just try to push each other but it would always come down to that last little bit.”
At the Division 3 regionals at St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt, Maier finished ninth in 18:24.9 to qualify for the state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“Regionals were super sloppy, really muddy and I qualified right where I was supposed to but nobody was really very close to their best time and the closest to a PR in the top 10 was 40 seconds away,” Maier said. “That was a tough race.”
Maier then competed at the state meet at MIS, clocking a 17:29.3 time and finishing 77th.
“At the state meet, I didn’t do my greatest, I did give it my all but I didn’t get the place or time I was hoping for,” Maier said.
Maier said he is looking forward to not only next year’s high school cross country season but the track and field season this spring.
He said his college choice is still undecided.
“I’ve been in contact with a couple of colleges and I’d like to be an engineering major,” he said. “I’ve had some phone calls with some college coaches and I’ve looked into their engineering programs so it’s coming right along.”
Added Maier, “I’d definitely like to run in college. I’m not sure about cross country yet but I really love track. So, I think if I were to run in college I would defintely run for track if I could.”
Maier said his favorite race in track and field is the 800-meter run, or the half-mile.
“I love the half-mile a lot and we have a really good 1,600 team as well,” Maier said. “And then the 1,600-meter run also. I like all three of those races.”
Maier was All-State in the 800 run (eighth, 2:00.39) and All-State in the 1,600 relay (third, 3:31.83, with Jaden James, Henry Hill and Corbin Walker) last spring. He helped the Indians finished seventh in the Division 3 state finals at Jenison with 22 points.
The junior sported a 3.98 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. He’s also a member of the Chesaning co-ed swimming squad.
Argus-Press All Area
2021 Boys
Cross Country Teams
Runner of the Year
Levi Maier, Chesaning
The junior clocked a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 2.9 seconds while running second out of 139 runners at the Birch Run Fall Invitational Oct. 5. He placed 77th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals at Brooklyn in 17:29.3. Maier won the MMAC Jamboree No. 1 in 17:18.9 and ran second at the MMAC Championships in 17:32.8. He was seventh at the 50th Saginaw County Cross Country Championships and ninth at the MHSAA Division 3 regionals at DeWitt. Out of 11 outings this past season, Maier ran in under 18 minutes in nine of them.
First Team
Logan Roka, Corunna
Roka, a junior, captured the Shiawassee County championship while stopping the watches in a season-best 17:08.9. He ran in under 17:20 three other times — running ninth at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational (17:16.7), third at the Corunna Earlybird (17:18.9) and 25th at the Greater Flint Championships (17:19.0). He ran 37th at the Division 2 regionals. Of his 10 season races, Roka ran sub-18-minute races seven times.
Kenny Evans, Corunna
The sophomore ran a personal-best 17:12.2 while running second at the Shiawassee County Championships Oct. 23 in Corunna. He finished 33rd in 17:36.5 at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships. Evans was 26th at the Flint Metro League championships and finished 20th at the Division 2 regionals.
Cole Yaros, New Lothrop
The Hornet junior ran a season-best 17:24.1 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational — good for 14th place. He ran a 17:35.6 at the Greater Flint Championships for 32nd place. Yaros finished 88th at the Division 3 state finals in 17:35.8. He was third at the Shiawassee County Championships and 13th at the Division 3 regionals.
Kalon Boilore, Corunna
The senior ran a personal-best 17:45.8 at the Greater Flint Championships Oct. 9 while finishing 43rd. He ran two other sub-18 minute times. Boilore finished fifth at the Shiawassee County Championships and 30th at the Flint Metro League Championships. He was 31st at the Division 2 regionals.
Jack Smith, Owosso
Smith, a senior, ran his best time, a 17:49.2, Oct. 9 while placing 45th at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships. He ran fourth at the Shiawassee County Championships in 17:53.6 and scampered 23rd at the Flint Metro League Championships (17:56.5). Smith finished 29th at the Division 2 regionals.
Second Team
Nolan Gregg, Laingsburg
The senior ran a personal-best 18:17.9 time while finishing 20th at the Apples to Apples Cross Country Championships at St. Johns. Gregg raced 188th at the Division 3 state finals (18:46.8) after finishing 23rd at the Division 3 regionals. He was sixth at the Shiawassee County Championships.
Zak Pickler, Corunna
The senior delivered a personal-best time of 18:28.8 while running seventh at the Shiawassee County Championships. He was 76th at the Greater Flint Championships in 18:46.5.
Caleb Clark, Laingsburg
The senior ran a season-best 18:29.2 while finishing 24th at the Central Michigan Athletic Conference Jamboree No. 3. He ran 18:54.9 while finishing seventh at the Corunna Earlybird. He was 25th at the Division 3 regionals.
Corey Gates, Owosso
The junior ran a personal-best 18:30.1 time while placing eighth at the Shiawassee County Championships Oct. 23. He finished 36th at the Flint Metro League Championships in 18:46.3.
Jaxon Strauch, Corunna
The freshman clocked a season-best time of 18:37.3 while faring 69th at the Greater Flint Championships. Strauch ran 18:52.8 for 96th place at the Greater Lansing Championships. He finished 33rd at the Division 2 regionals in 18:55.8.
Honorable Mention
Luke Dutcher, Morrice, Sr.
Clay Powell, Ovid-Elsie, Fr.
Ryan Gavenda, Ovid-Elsie, Jr.
Nicholas Strauch, Corunna, Jr.
Andrew Tucker, Corunna, Jr.
Miguel Ramirez, Laingsburg, Sr.
Aaron Vincke, New Lothrop, Sr.
Parker Noonan, New Lothrop, Jr.
Jaden James, Chesaning, Sr.
Corbin Walker, Chesaning, Jr.
