New sweets in town

OWOSSO — Nom Nom Sweeties opened for business Jan. 29 on a limited scale, and will host a grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12, as it gears up operations for the public.
Owner Leslie Bruckman, 37, formerly worked at the Meijer pharmacy in Caledonia Township, but after baking treats at her home for several years for her Nom Nom Sweeties business, decided to open her own bakery in downtown Owosso.
“We did custom cake orders prior to this, and just kind of grew out of the home,” Bruckman said. “We operated from home under the cottage food laws, and then that kept getting so big, I couldn’t accomodate it in my home anymore. This is what happened.”
Bruckman received a nearly $7,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Developmental Corporation (MEDC) in October 2019 as part of the agency’s Match on Main program. Nom Nom Sweeties is sharing a space with Blossom Boutique, 118 S. Washington St., which is operated by Bobbie Fuller.
“That’s been really great for us because it keeps the overhead down a little bit,” Bruckman continued. “It’s not as high as it would be if I were renting a whole building by myself.”
Fuller previously said the Nom Nom space was underutilized by her business, which opened in 2017, and leasing to Bruckman made sense.
“For a while we were using that back space for crafts and classes, but we were seeing that we weren’t profiting off of it, so we’re like ‘Okay, we have all this square footage that we can’t fill with product, so what are we going to do with it?” Fuller said previously. That’s when she thought of leasing the about 600-square-foot space to Bruckman.
“Her cakes are out of this world,” Fuller said, “and I wanted to help bring a dynamic into downtown that would be prosperous, I wasn’t going to try to bring in another business that I didn’t think could be successful.”
For now, Nom Nom business hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. For potential customers with a sweet tooth, such delicacies as cupcakes, cake, brownies, macaroons and other treats are available.
“We’re still kind of playing with the times,” Bruckman said. “We’ll see what the grand opening brings. It might get adjusted back to 6 p.m., just because we’ve had a lot of people roll in after 6 p.m.”
In addition to the baked treats Bruckman offers, she said Foster Coffee will also be available for purchase.
“We wanted to represent them here in the bakery,” Bruckman said. “We’re kind of small batch, so we’re keeping our staple recipes with quality recipes. We’re keeping the quality up and wanted to have quality coffee available.”
Bruckman said that if she had to recommend one item from her menu, it would be the carrot cake.
“We make a pretty bomb carrot cake,” she said.
For more information, visit nomnomsweeties.com or the Nom Nom Sweeties Facebook page.
