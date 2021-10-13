NEW LOTHROP — Junior outside hitter Carley Martin swatted 15 kills and New Lothrop swept Durand 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 Tuesday to improve to 3-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
The Hornets are still getting accustomed to interim co-coaches Morgan Rombach and Julia Decker, who took over after head coach Rondalee Beardslee resigned last week after 41/2 seasons at the helm.
Rombach is a 2014 New Lothrop graduate and played softball, volleyball and basketball for the Hornets. Rombach, who went on to play softball at Mott Community College, said there hasn’t been much time for the team to get acquainted with her and Decker.
“I was just really happy with how the girls put in play what we’ve been working on in practice each day,” Rombach said. “And they are still coming out fighting, even though with all of the barriers that have come across them the last couple of weeks. I’m the sister of (sophomore player) Marissa (Rombach) and I know them all somewhat from watching them last year.
“I took over and had them for an hour practice and then we had our game at Williamston the next day. So it was kind of busting through the wall there.”
Decker is from the Birch Run area and played volleyball at Mott. She said New Lothrop played aggressively.
“They played awesome and they fought through every point,” Decker said.
Despite the sudden change in leadership, New Lothrop didn’t seem to miss a beat. Besides Martin, sophomore Kara Wendling had six kills and sophomore Marissa Rombach added three.
Hornet junior setter Taylor Moore had 28 assists and Madison Wendling added 17 digs. Avery Krupp and Moore each had two ace serves.
Martin said the team’s biggest improvement seemed to be on the the defensive side of the net.
“We have improved our defense a lot since we last played,” Martin said. “We’ve just been working on communicating a lot. And that really helped us out tonight.”
Wendling agreed with that assessment.
“Our covering was good, we hit well, our sets were good and we all just worked well together tonight,” Wendling said. “I think that is what helped us win.”
New Lothrop built up a 15-5 lead to start the first game. Moore reeled off a pair of aces to make it 17-5 and Krupp’s kill made it 20-6. Kills by Martin and Grace Osborn finished off the first set.
Game 2 was tied at 4 before Moore’s serving produced six straight points to stretch it to 10-4 and the Hornets were in control from there. New Lothrop continued to click in the third game, building the lead to as much to 20-7 before capturing a 15-point victory.
Durand fell to 3-3 in the MMAC and head coach Cassandra Maynard said she wasn’t happy with her team’s effort. Maynard said the team also felt the absence of one of its best players, sophomore rightside hitter Raegan Taylor, who was out due to a concussion.
“We got kind of beat up this past weekend in Jenison,” Maynard said. “She got blasted in the face.”
Beyond that, Maynard said her team seemed to play out of character Tuesday.
“It’s really unlike us to just let balls go,” Maynard said. “Usually the girls are very scrappy. And it just wasn’t there tonight. I’m looking for more effort. I felt the girls hit well, I feel that they served well and they passed and served receive well. But I don’t feel that they communicated very well.”
Jessica Winslow led Durand with five kills, while Jordyn Lawrence added four. Jade Garske recorded 13 digs and Sydney Leydig had 12 to go with 10 assists and one ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.