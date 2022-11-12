Perry’s Teel, Nixon sign with Davenport

Perry High School seniors Rease Teel, left, and Anna Nixon, right, both signed their national letters of intent Friday to attend Davenport University on track and field scholarships. Teel, a multi-sport athlete at Perry has competed in football and track. He was named All-GLAC, All-Region and All-State in track in both the 100 and 200-meter sprints. He’s also an honor roll student and plans to major in Exercise Science at Davenport. Nixon, an all-around track standout, competed in discus, long jump and shot put as well as the 4x100 relay, where she helped establish a school record. She won regional titles in the long jump and discus and placed fif in the state for discus. She is an all A student and vice president for the National Honor Society and band. She plans to studey Marketing at Davenport.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

