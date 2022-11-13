Hard work pays off for Owosso swimmer Grinnell

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
OWOSSO — Kate Grinnell, Owosso’s senior swimming standout, has actually qualified for the upcoming Division 3 MHSAA swimming and diving state finals in six different events.
Grinnell, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has qualified individually in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 free and 500 free and has also been a qualifier in all three relays.
Grinnell can only compete in four events at the state finals, by MHSAA rules, but it still shows her all-around versatility and the fact that she’ll be competing in four was a surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Grinnell said. “I knew we were going to make it in the two relays (200 free relay and 400 free relay). And last year, I made it in the 200 freestyle but the 500 freestyle was a surprise. I didn’t really know if I was going to make it or not.”
Grinnell qualified for the 500 by swimming a runner-up 5:36.225 time at the Flint Metro Championships, eclipsing the state-qualifying time by two seconds.
“I was in first place the whole time until the last 100 of it,” Grinnell said of her 500-free performance last week. “And then the girl (Addison Dolliver of Fenton) saved up some energy and passed me.”
Grinnell timed a 2:02.62 in the 200 free for second-place at the league meet.
Grinnell was also part of Owosso’s Flint Metro championship team in the 400 free relay with Liz McCroan, Lily Pumford and Amanda Brainerd. That foursome clocked 351.055, winning by 9 seconds over second-place Fenton.
“We won the 400 free relay,” Grinnell said. “Fenton is very strong and so getting first in that was very nice. Nobody else got first (for Owosso) that day. If you lead off (like Grinnell did) you can also make states in that (for the 100 free). It was my best time. We all had really good swims, the whole team.”
Grinnell helped Owosso place second in the 200 free relay by swimming the anchor leg. Pumford, Brainerd, Sophie Voss and Grinnell swam 1:44.375.
When asked what event she likes the best, Grinnell had this response.
“So the relays are more fun for me because you’re swimming with all of your friends,” Grinnell said. “But I’m going for a record in the 200 freestyle and the 500 so I don’t know what will end up happening. But out of the individuals, the 200 is probably my favorite, the 500 is very long.”
Owosso swimming coach Andrew Murray said that Grinnell’s hard work has definitely paid off.
“Obviously, she’s worked incredibly hard this year to develope the talent that she has,” said Murray. “That hard work paid off at the conference meet, qualified for the 200 free and 500 free for states and looks to have some great times. We hope she can break the school record in the 500 free. It is 5:33.42 and she’s done 5:36. K. Willis holds the 500 free record and it’s our oldest record up there (on the record board). It’s from 1987. We’ve broken every record up there in the last seven years, except for that one.”
Added Murray, “She’ll be swimming the 200 free and 500 free for sure (at states) and then two relays.”
Ally Pumford is the current record-holder in the 200 free, said Grinnell.
When asked what Grinnell’s best individual event would be, Murray said it’s almost a toss-up.
“I think she’s very good in both,” Murray said. “I think the 500 is a very tough event to swim but she really enjoys working hard and getting after that event. So I would say that’s kind of the event that she has leaned toward over the last couple of years. But she’s got great speed too — and she can do the 100 or the 200 and do great in all of those. And she’s a key part of our relays too. She’s our fastest 50 freestyler on our relays. And our fastest 100 freestyler on our relays so she’s a very versatile free styler. She can get down and get after the sprints but she prefers the distance.”
While Grinnell has qualified for the most individual events at next weekend’s finals in Holland than any other Trojan this season, Brainerd has qualified in the 100 breaststroke and Pumford also qualified for the 100 backstroke after just breaking a school record.
Owosso placed second at the Flint Metro Championships and scored 396 points with Fenton winning with 532 and Swartz Creek/Flushing finishing third out of seven teams with 338.
“We were happy with that for sure,” Murray said. “We scored the meet ahead of time and going into the meet we were behind Swartz Creek by 9 points. After the first day we were ahead of them by about 30 and by the second day we were ahead of them by 60. Fenton was still in first place by a lot but for us, that was a big move up from where we were.”
The Trojans went 6-1 in conference duals and had beaten Swartz Creek in dual meet action. Owosso’s lone dual-meet setback came to Fenton.
Grinnell, one of four captains for the Trojan swimming team, is already part of Owosso’s school records in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
Grinnell has also competed in girls tennis at Owosso High School in doubles action.
Grinnell plans on attending Northern Michigan University in Marquette to major in special education. Her cumulative grade point average at Owosso High School is 3.817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.