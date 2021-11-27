OWOSSO — The Glow Owosso parade took place Friday night in downtown.
The annual event concluded at Main and Washington streets with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Hundreds of area residents turned out for the lighted parade, lining the street from Fayette Square.
