Raymond J. Jacobs, Jr.

Age 90, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel, 3025 West Corunna Ave. in Corunna, with interment immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop. The Rev. Phil Hadley will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the funeral home.
Raymond was born Oct. 8, 1931, in New Lothrop to the late Raymond J. and Vera S. (Judd) Jacobs, Sr. He graduated from Chesaning High School, class of 1949, and furthered his education at Michigan State University, graduating in 1953. He married the love of his life, Thelma Dennison in 1956, celebrating more than 64 years together. Raymond was a loving husband to Thelma, who preceded him in death in 2021, and a wonderful father to his three children; Norma, Richard and Raymond who he raised to work the family farm. He was no stranger to hard work and continued to work their family farm until his retirement. He was a resident of Shiawassee County for more than 90 years. He was a member of the American Jersey Cattle Association and traveled to meetings at various locations throughout the United States. He loved to hunt, enjoyed history, was a 4-H Leader for 51 years and showed cattle for over 70 years.
He was an avid fan of Michigan State University basketball and the Detroit Tigers baseball teams. Raymond was a faithful member of the Juddville United Methodist Church for many years where he and Thelma volunteered much of their time to the church and the community.
Raymond is survived by his children Norma Jacobs, Richard J. Jacobs and Raymond E. Jacobs; grandchildren Richard Jr., Tracy, Jennifer, Nathan, Makayla, David, Dustyn, Ryan, Hannah and Joseph; great-grandchildren Christian, Dominick, Casey, Joslin, Marissa, Katlyn, Noah, Angel, Jasper, Landyn, Bryanna, Alana, Henrie, Liam and Remmington; his great-great-granddaughter Everleigh; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma; his parents Raymond and Vera Jacobs, Sr.; and brothers John F. Jacobs, Warren Jacobs and Lysle S. Jacobs.
Memorials are suggested to the Shiawassee County Fair, 2900 East Hibbard Road, Corunna, 48817.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
