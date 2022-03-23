Raymond J. Jacobs, Jr.

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder is possible early. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder is possible early. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.