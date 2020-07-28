Age 91, of New Lothrop, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove.
The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel in Chesaning, from 2 to 8 p.m. today, July 28, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will also take place at the church from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the service.
Esther was born Sept. 30, 1928, to John and Ethel (Smith) Shindorf in Chesaning. She married Andrew Birchmeier Nov. 15, 1947; he predeceased her in 1971 after 24 years of marriage.
Esther was a loving homemaker all her life. She also most recently worked in the Sam’s Club bakery. During her life, she enjoyed traveling with friends, going to the casino and Bingo. She also enjoyed embroidery and playing cards with her family. More than anything, Esther loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought great joy and happiness to her.
Esther is survived by her children Diane Hawley, John (Gerlinda) Birchmeier, Helen (Paul) Binkley, Jane (John) Oginsky, Ken Birchmeier, Janice (Marshal) Emmendorfer, Margaret (James) Hudecek, Robert (Dorothy) Birchmeier, William (Lynette) Birchmeier, Walter (Lori) Birchmeier, Irene (Terry) Sammons, Judith (Kent) Freeman, Richard (Connie) Birchmeier and Andrew Birchmeier Jr. (friend Laura); 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; special friend Merle from Tennessee; sisters-in-law Judy Birchmeier, Dorothy Birchmeier and Marge (Bernard) Korson; Sister Margaret Mary of Chimbote, Peru; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Andrew Birchmeier Sr.; siblings, Catherine Byam, Irene Anderson, Lawrence Shindorf, Ray Shindorf, Theodore Shindorf, Margaret Bentley, Marie Steele, Anna Mae Kligar, Helen Wenzlick and Rose Shindorf; grandson Terry Putnam; and son-in-law Dan Hawley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hazelton Township Fire Department, Twin Township Ambulance or St. Michael Catholic Church.
Esther’s children would like to thank their sister Janice for all the loving care she gave their mom through the years. What a wonderful mother we had.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
