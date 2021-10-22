It’s Week 9 and it’s great to be tied atop the hotly-contested Pigskin Picks standings for 2021.
I’d rather be leading by myself — sorry Ryan.
Both Argus-Press Sports Editor Ryan Weiss and myself went 11-1 last week and are tied at 73-18. We both are 59-9 in high school games and 14-9 against the spread. Time to create some separation from last year’s defending champ, Weiss.
Josh Champlin and Greyson Steele each stand 72-19 and are tied for second. Dan Basso is next at 66-25.
With Michigan State and Michigan both unbeaten still and their head-to-head clash just a week away, things are heating up around here.
Owosso (2-6) at Adrian (2-6)
I should have asked Matt Sisoler, former Argus-Press sports writer and now a sports writer for the Adrian Telegram, how good the Adrian Maples really are. I think Owosso will take this one on the road for win No. 3. Owosso nearly won last week but a few calls did not go the Trojans’ way. Still Charles Goldman, with 125 rushing yards and a 70-yard touchdown dash, provided some electricity … Owosso 35, Adrian 21.
Ovid-Elsie (6-2)
at Corunna (4-4)
A battle of two old Mid-Michigan B teams. Some might be surprised by this pick, but I figure Corunna is playing pretty good football right now and the Flint Metro League is a competitive conference. The Cavs recently knocked off Ortonville Brandon 20-17 and played a pretty good Flint Kearsley team tough before losing by two. A win would guarantee the playoffs — and the Cavs could still make it even with a loss. Ovid-Elsie, which won a share of the MMAC title with New Lothrop and Montrose, is in a great spot for the playoffs either way … Corunna 28, Ovid-Elsie 27.
Chesaning (4-4)
at Carrollton (4-4)
Two 4-4 teams that are in desperate need of a victory. The playoffs are still a remote possibility and Chesaning is capable of winning this thing. But I’m going with Carrollton in a close one … Carrollton 35, Chesaning 28.
Detroit Community (6-2)
at Durand (5-3)
Durand needs a win to solidify a playoff berth. The Railroaders showed they could run against a good Montrose squad last week. If running back Gabe Lynn can play, after hurting his arm last week, the Railroaders should win. Durand gave up some big plays defensively, but just a few. I don’t know much about Community. But every time people count out Durand, coach John Webb seems to push the right buttons … Durand 35, Detroit Community 21.
Deckerville (8-0)
at Morrice (8-0)
The big test for Morrice finally comes. This one will decide the North Central Thumb 8-Man Stars Division title as each stands 6-0 in league play and 8-0 overall. Basically it’s a tossup based on scores. Deckerville was a forfeit winner last week over BurtonAtherton and has outscored opponents, 342-108 this year. Morrice owns a 477-40 scoring advantage. OK, maybe Morrice has the better stats. Wyatt Wesley, Morrice’s talented senior quarterback has already rushed for 34 touchdowns and 1,671 yards, and in last week’s 46-0 crushing of Kingston, he ran for 311 yards and six TDs on 30 carries. Wesley’s number will again be called on a lot this week … Morrice 42, Deckerville 28.
Laingsburg (5-3)
at Montrose (6-2)
Laingsburg is currently 34th in the Division 7 playoff picture and needs a win to get in. The Wolfpack would need a lot of help to get in with a loss. Laingsburg will have to stop Montrose quarterback Rams quarterback Monte Missentzis and big play man Johnny Mahl at wide receiver. Montrose, with key wins over New Lothrop and Durand of late, appears hard to stop … Montrose 42, Laingsburg 21.
Perry (3-5) at Bath (2-6)
Perry has done some good things of late — namely win. The Ramblers take a two-game winning streak into Bath but likely won’t make the playoffs even with another victory … Perry 21, Bath 12.
Frankenmuth (8-0) at New Lothrop (6-2)
The schedule maker for New Lothrop is not afraid of any team. But even for mighty New Lothrop, Frankenmuth seems a tall task. Players like Rafael Woods and Jack Kulhanek will have to come up with some big plays and a lot of them … Frankenmuth 35, New Lothrop 21.
Carson City-Crystal (7-1) at Byron (1-7)
I’m picking Carson City-Crystal in this one … Carson City Crystal 35, Byron 7.
Lansing Catholic (8-0)
vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0)
Why do we have this out-of-area game on our picks schedule? To make us look bad, and that is easy to do … Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Lansing Catholic 27.
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan (-21.5)
Michigan is averaging 440 yards per game this year and has turned it over just twice all season. I can’t go against the unbeaten Wolverines. They are playing very well right now. Too much Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, and too much defense for the 3-3 Wildcats … Michigan 45, Northwestern 17.
Lions at Rams (-15.5)
I cringe at this game and how much Matthew Stafford will cherish a blowout win to rub it in even more. Lions remain winless. … Rams 42, Lions 14.
