LANSING — A group of House Republicans Tuesday presented a plan they say give the people of Michigan “more certainty and control in these challenging times” by allowing for “data-driven COVID-19 responses that reflect conditions in local communities.”
The proposal announced by, State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, State Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland, State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, and State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, relies upon what the officials call science-based, county-level data to determine COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is a data-driven plan that will work in partnership with the medical community to shape the best COVID-19 responses for Michigan. Those responses may vary from place to place as the prevalence of the virus and other local conditions may vary,” Frederick said in a press release. “This approach aligns with the feedback I’ve heard from local health experts about the importance of more community-based strategies to keep the curve flattened while protecting lives and livelihoods across our state.”
The proposal offered by the GOP legislators would replace some of the executive orders issued during the past six months by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which in September were thrown out by the Michigan Supreme Court.
The COVID-19 outbreak case numbers and deaths in Michigan have been surging upward in recent weeks. Cases have reached 149,392 with 7,053 deaths. In Shiawassee County, There have been 599 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.
The plan, officials said, takes into account best practices in other states in consultation with Michigan medical and science professionals, including some who joined members to express support for the goals of the proposal and a willingness to work together on further refinements as it moves through the legislative process. No bills based on the plan have been introduced.
Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference were Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, and Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer of Mercy Health Muskegon.
“No credible model assumes 100 percent compliance,” Frederick said. “The goal is to keep the curve flattened, to maintain (hospital) capacity.”
Frederick helped lead a work group to develop refinements to existing plans after a recent Supreme Court ruling striking down Whitmer’s because they were based upon a 1945 law the court found usurped legislative power.
The plan announced Tuesday builds upon ideas presented by House Republicans in April, the legislators said.
“This plan provides certainty and offers hope to guide Michigan through the stress and confusion of this pandemic,” Calley said. “You will have a voice in determining the COVID-19 responses in place in your own community. And when a decision is made, you will know why.”
The GOP plan does not include any statewide requirements for mask use, gathering size, restaurant capacity or other regulations that were included among Whitmer’s various orders. However, Frederick said the statewide MDHHS orders on masks other other criteria would remain in place, unless benchmarks are reached.
He suggested the proposal is similar to the “return to learn” plan which gives school districts the ability to change their instructional methods if they maintain certain levels of infection.
Local public health officials, the representatives said, will have the option to modify COVID-19 policies at the county level, which may be less stringent than statewide limits set by MDHHS or Whitmer’s office. Thresholds allowing local decision-making would be based on five criteria:
n Case rate — The number of confirmed community spread cases over a 14-day period is below 55 cases per 1 million people.
n Positivity rate — The rate of positive tests related to community spread over a 14-day period must be below 5 percent.
n Surge and hospital capacity — Hospitals must be able to handle a 20 percent surge in admissions or patient transfers, and they must be below a 25 percent hospitalization increase in the previous 14 days.
n Sufficient PPE supply — Local health facilities must have at least a two-week supply of personal protective equipment on hand.
n Ability to test for COVID-19 — Counties must be able to test 15 people per 10,000 residents per day, and turn around test results in three days or less.
If the data indicates a county has risen above the COVID criteria, intervention strategies would go into effect.
“The health of Michiganders should never be politicized — and this plan ensures politics has no place in determining the state’s response to COVID-19,” Filler said. “People expect and deserve the governor and the Legislature to work together in a bipartisan effort to address COVID-19 — and this plan will move our state forward in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.