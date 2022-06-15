ACME — Several golfers gave chase, but Patrick Wilkes-Krier maintained his lead through two rounds of the Michigan Open Championship Tuesday at The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The Kendall Academy teaching professional from Ann Arbor shot a second-round 3-under 69 Tuesday to follow his first-round double-eagle fueled first-round 64 for 11-under 133.
He has a four-shot lead over two hot chasers in the suddenly record summer heat — Joe Juszczyk, a mini-tour professional from Dearborn Heights, and amateur Colin Sikkenga of Kalamazoo who is headed into his final year at Oakland University. They each shot 9-under 63s, one off the course record, to land at 137.
“There is a lot of golf to go, and players going well under par out there, but I feel like my game is there,” Wilkes-Krier said. “Today I just kept waffling back and forth between terrible and then I’d make a couple of birdies, and then it would get terrible again and then I would make a couple of birdies again. So it’s not far off. I hope to find it again over the next two days.”
Owosso’s Christopher Ross is 1-under on the tournament and tied for 15th with three other players. Ross had a 71 Tuesday after opening with a 72 Monday.
Coalter Smith, a University of Wisconsin golfer from Grosse Pointe Farms, shot 65 to check in at 138, and Zach Sudinsky, a former Eastern Michigan University golfer who is now a professional, also shot 65 for 139.
Meanwhile, Jake Kneen of White Lake, a mini-tour professional and the 2018 champion, stayed in the mix with a 71 for 139, and Westland mini-tour player Donnie Trosper was also six off the lead at 139 after a 72.
Juszczyk didn’t realize he was one shot off the course record of 62. He was at 10-under through 15 holes and on pace but lipped out a birdie putt at No. 16 and failed to get up and down from the bunker for a bogey at No. 17.
“I wasn’t really thinking too much about how I was playing,” he said. “I was just kind of, it’s cliche, but staying in the moment. I just was kind of telling myself that, you know, regardless of what you shoot today, the goal isn’t to shoot a great round one day – it’s to put yourself back in position with a lot of golf left to play.”
Juszczyk, 35, made two eagles in his round on the par 5 No. 3 and the par 5 No. 15 hole and said the putts were dropping in the round that tied his best score in competition.
“I worked on a little something with my (putting) stroke this morning and it made a big difference,” he said. “Sometimes just focusing on one thing, one small change can kind of take your mind off any of the negative stuff that you might be thinking about or be worried about. I think that that was the difference today.”
Sikkenga, whose round featured six birdies in a 6-under 30 on the back nine, said the 63 was his best score ever in or out of competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.