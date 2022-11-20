Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Earl Eno and by grandchildren Michael, Allen, Stacey and Stephanie.
Ruth will be dearly missed and is survived by her son Jerry; daughters Meg Akins, Theresa McPherson and Laura Adams; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.