AP Michigan Prep Basketball Poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
|Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5)
|(3-0)
|75
|2. Detroit U-D Jesuit
|(3-0)
|60
|3. Ann Arbor Huron
|(3-0)
|54
|4. Hamtramck
|(5-0)
|53
|5. Grand Blanc
|(4-1)
|43
|6. Warren De La Salle
|(5-0)
|33
|7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth
|(3-0)
|32
|8. North Farmington
|(4-0)
|31
|9. Romulus
|(3-0)
|27
|10. Detroit Cass Tech
|(4-0)
|26
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King 23, Clarkston 23, River Rouge 23, Saginaw Arthur Hill 22, East Lansing 20, Grand Haven 16.
|Division 2
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4)
|(6-0)
|60
|2. Ferndale
|(4-1)
|51
|3. Benton Harbor
|(4-1)
|49
|4. Grand Rapids Christian
|(5-1)
|41
|5. Detroit Edison
|(4-0)
|39
|6. Frankenmuth
|(4-0)
|27
|7. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy
|(5-0)
|23
|8. Williamston
|(5-1)
|22
|9. Grand Rapids South Christian
|(5-1)
|20
|10. Goodrich
|(4-1)
|19
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Croswell-Lexington 17, Battle Creek Pennfield 16, Stevensville Lakeshore 12.
|Division 3
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. McBain (1)
|(6-0)
|61
|2. Hanover-Horton
|(5-0)
|56
|3. Oscoda (1)
|(6-0)
|55
|4. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)
|(4-0)
|54
|(tie) Hemlock
|(5-0)
|54
|6. Iron Mountain (1)
|(6-0)
|53
|7. Schoolcraft
|(5-0)
|49
|8. Flint Beecher (1)
|(4-1)
|45
|9. Charlevoix
|(6-0)
|24
|10. Beal City
|(5-0)
|17
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Traverse City St. Francis 15, Bark River-Harris 15, Leslie 14, Reese 13, Elk Rapids 12.
|Division 4
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Southfield Christian (2)
|(6-0)
|72
|2. Dollar Bay (1)
|(6-0)
|64
|3. Detroit Douglass
|(2)
|(5-1)
|57
|4. Petersburg Summerfield
|(5-0)
|50
|5. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
|(4-1)
|48
|6. Rudyard
|(6-0)
|44
|7. Hillsdale Academy
|(5-0)
|41
|8. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
|(5-0)
|39
|9. Webberville
|(5-0)
|31
|10. Ewen-Trout Creek
|(5-1)
|29
Others receiving 12 or more votes: New Buffalo 24, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 14, Colon 13.
