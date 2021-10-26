OWOSSO — Owosso came out with emotion and intensity Monday against second-place Lake Fenton, but the Blue Devils finished strong in each game, sweeping Owosso 25-22, 25-12, 25-23.
The Trojans built a 16-9 lead in the first set and led 12-8 in the third, but couldn’t close it out for their first Flint Metro League Stars Division victory. The loss lowered the Trojans to 0-9 in the conference
“Our passing just went away in the second set,” Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said. “I thought in the first and third set we did really well. We kept them moving. We kept them guessing. (Cola Sisk) is a very powerful swinger for them. And if we can’t get a hand on those blocks, she beats up on my passers. We did, she tipped and that’s how they finished us off.”
Sisk, a left-handed attacker, joined teammate Kelsey Corkran with 10 kills each for the Blue Devils, who improved to 7-2 in the conference. Clio led the league entering the night at 7-1, with Corunna at 6-2.
Six-foot junior outside hitter Kendall Ihm led Owosso with 12 kills, three blocks and 13 digs. Sophomore Reese Thayer had 14 assists to go with four aces for the Trojans.
Fitzpatrick noted Owosso is still very young. Winning is not only a matter of building confidence, but also growing together, he said.
“I have six sophomores and five juniors,” Fitzpatrick said. “I have two seniors who are going to leave us this year. We’re still growing and I think actually next year is going to be our peak. We’re so close. Now it’s about keeping them positive through that hurdle.”
Lake Fenton coach Brent Maynor — who also coached Durand for 13 seasons — said Owosso gave his team all it could handle. Maynor said the Trojans are better than their record indicates, but also said his team showed some rust from lack of practice.
“We haven’t practiced in a few days,” Maynor said. “But (the Trojans) are a much improved program. They’re learning how to win and they are trying to change the culture.”
Lake Fenton knotted the first set at 4 before Owosso, led by the serving of Jamie Maier and attacking of Ihm and Peyton Spicer, pushed the lead to 16-9
Lake Fenton, however, scored seven straight points to tie it at 16. Ihm powered back-to-back kills and Thayer served off a Blue Devil player to make it 21-16. Lake Fenton again rallied, taking advantage of two spikes by Owosso that sailed out of bounds. Lake Fenton ended the set on a 9-1 scoring run to capture the first set.
“In the beginning we were really good on attacking,” Ihm said. “We had some pretty good kills and we were able to get all of our hitters involved and our passing was on and then we kind of let those little runs (of Lake Fenton) get to us … And then our passing kind of went down. That’s really what killed us, was letting their team get three or four points in a row on us.”
In the second set, the teams battled to 4-4, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 ties before Lake Fenton ran out to 16-8 lead. Two kills by Corkran ended the set at 25-12.
In the final set, Owosso led 10-4 on Ihm’s kill, but Lake Fenton scrapped to tie it at 18 on Sisk’s kill. It was tied at 19, 20, 21 and 22 before an Owosso serving error and a Lake Fenton kill made it 24-22. The Blue Devils hung on from there.
“I think it’s just when our energy gets down, it just gets in our heads a lot,” Owosso’s Stella Passow said. “At the beginning, we had a lot of energy and we had everyone super loud and talking. And our passing hits were on. Then as soon as we let them go on a little run, it just kept going where they would get more points.”
