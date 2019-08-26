Take advantage of your herb garden’s bounty

Make the most of your herb garden now that the season’s vegetable harvests are coming in.
Not only do the herbs enhance the veggies, regular harvest helps keeps the herb plants producing with good quality over a longer season.
I have a foundation of perennial herbs — plants that I can count on to return every year. The workhorses are the classic oregano, thyme and sage; staple seasonings in essentials like tomato sauce, salsa and chicken soup. They provide good flavor when used fresh, and you may also freeze or dry a supply to keep on hand in the off season.
Snip and mince a few leaves of chives or garlic chives to sprinkle over salads, main or side dishes to add a mild onion or garlic flavor. Mix into sour cream for a tasty baked potato, or add to your favorite dressing.
Savory, marjoram and lovage also provide convenient and flavorful seasonings for main dishes, grilled meats, marinades and vegetable or pasta dishes. Pinch a few leaves, snip into little bits and sprinkle on veggies with a bit of olive oil, wrap in foil and roast on the grill.
Equally important are the annual herbs.
Basil is indispensable, and incredibly versatile. My favorite for eating fresh are the lettuce-leaf types, with large, often crinkled leaves. Shred and add to a mixed green salad, or use whole leaves on a sandwich — especially good with mozzarella or smoked provolone cheese. Common sweet basil can be used the same way, or in all sorts of sauces, pesto and as seasoning. Other varieties of basil are enhanced with accent flavors like lemon, cinnamon, or lime.
Thai basil has very ornamental, deep wine-red flowers and a complex cinnamon-clove flavor. Greek basils have tiny leaves on globe-shaped plants, and a mild flavor.
Red Rubin and Purple Ruffles are just two of the dark leaf varieties, beautiful plants with good sweet basil flavor. Steep a few leaves in white wine vinegar to make a pretty and flavorful pink salad dressing.
Parsley is another staple. Technically a biennial, it should be replanted every year because the second spring plants flower and produce few and bitter leaves. Fresh leaves add a mild peppery flavor and lots of vitamin C, calcium and iron to fresh salads and vegetable dishes, meat dishes and Mexican cuisine.
Cilantro is also prized for Mexican cooking, with leaves that bring a sharp flavor that complements tomatoes, beans and cheese. Plants go to seed quickly in the heat, so select a slow bolting variety if possible, and sow several crops to ensure a steady supply. The seeds are sweet and spicy; the coriander used in candies and meat dishes, and if you spare a few seeds from harvest, you’ll get plenty of volunteer seedlings as well.
The fine, ferny leaves and small seeds of dill are essential for pickles and for seasoning fresh veggies and fish. Beyond the traditional cucumber pickle, try green beans, okra, peppers, radishes or carrots.
Spice up salads and sandwiches with the pepper flavor of nasturtium flowers and leaves. Their big, colorful blossoms add right, appetizing shades of orange, red and yellow.
I like pot marigolds (Calendula) for their profusion of bright orange or yellow flowers.
The slender petals bring a honey favor to salads and are a tasty addition to homemade honey-mustard salad dressing. Leave a few flowers to go to seed, and you’ll have self-sown seedlings for many seasons to come.
You’ll get more and better flavor from all your herbs if you harvest often, encouraging more, bushy growth, and preventing flowering that can alter or reduce flavor.
