CHESANING — Chesaning senior quarterback Trent Devereaux provided his share of big plays this fall despite a 2-7 finish for the team.
Devereaux finished the season with 521 rushing yards and five TDs on 125 carries. He also completed 62 of 148 passes for 784 yards and six touchdowns.
Devereaux was a starting receiver last season but made the transition to starting quarterback this season. But he said he has played quarterback dating back to the fifth or sixth grade.
“I think my running ability is what sets me apart,” Devereaux said. “I can throw but then, also run.”
Head coach John Mimranek would certainly not disagree. But Mimranek said just scratched the surface of what Devereaux gave to the offense in 2019.
“A couple of things set Trent apart — No. 1 is his toughness,” Mimranek said. “He has battled all season through some injuries that probably aren’t always known. He would never say a word about them. He just keeps fighting through. He’s a great leader and he’s the type of leader who leads by example … As a quarterback, he definitely has given us more of a dual threat — with being able to make some reads for us where he can pull in the football and then is an effective rusher that way.”
Devereaux said one of his biggest highlights came during a 31-21 season-opening win over visiting Benzonia Benzie Central.
In his first start at quarterback, Devereaux ran for three touchdowns and finished with 89 yards on 18 carries. He also completed 6 of 14 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
The senior has also played free safety on defense.
“He’s a good guy to have back there as far as being able to see the big picture and help bring some of the younger guys along,” Mimranek said. “He’s a two-year starter in the secondary for us.”
Devereaux and the Indians fell 62-21 Friday to Carrollton on Senior Night despite Devereaux’s 146 passing yards and one TD. Chesaning honored Debra Marzluft, the mother of Chesaning junior offensive lineman Zach Marzluft, with a “pinkout” during the game Debra Marzluft, who is battling breast cancer, continues to support the football team dinners and is a volunteer concession stand worker.
Devereaux has played two other varsity sports at Chesaning. He will play basketball for the third year this winter. He played both the shooting guard and strong forward positions for Chesaning last season when the Indians finished 14-7 overall and 10-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
He said one of his biggest highlights in basketball was helping the Indians defeat Ovid-Elsie, 64-63, on Chesaning’s Senior Night in the second-to-last regular-season game. Ovid-Elsie, which won the MMAC crown, had beaten Chesaning 68-44 earlier in the year.
Michael James hit the game-winning free throw late and Jacob Turnwald scored a team-best 17 points.
“We beat Ovid-Elsie for the first time that I can remember,” Devereaux said.
Devereaux also played catcher, pitcher and shortstop for the Chesaning’s 18-15 baseball team. Chesaning captured a share of the MMAC title with New Lothrop last spring. He was a .300 hitter.
“We split the doubleheader with New Lothrop and that helped us with a league championship,” Devereaux said.
Devereaux pitched the first game, taking the loss in a 4-2 setback. He gave up just five hits in five innings of work.
Devereaux had a double in the second game, which Chesaning won, 11-3.
“Coming in we knew we could beat them — it was just a matter if we played well,” Devereaux said. “The first game was close and so we knew the second game we could win.”
The senior’s college plans are undecided but he hopes to major in finance or business and also hopes to continue his football career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.