Age 73, of Perry, formerly of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
A graveside service will take place at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with military honors.
David was born in Lansing Jan. 28, 1947, the son of George and Beatrice (Barrett) Warner. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Durand VFW and American Legion. David was a machinist.
He is survived by his children Danny (Amber) Warner of Eldorado, Illinois, Doreen (Mike) Warner of East Lansing and Dawn (Pat) Warner of West Branch; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Smith of Perry, Rosemarie (Raymond) Decator of Morrice and Gerald Warner of Bancroft; sister-in-law Roann Warner of Corunna; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers George and Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.