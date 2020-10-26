The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Both the Corunna boys and girls cross country teams placed third at Saturday’s Division 2 pre-regional and will compete as full teams in next week’s regional.
The top three teams and the top seven runners on non-qualifying teams earned berths in the regionals.
Corunna’s Evie Wright and Lilly Evans ran 1-2 at the pre-regional in 18 minutes, 45 seconds and 19:00.33, respectively. The Cavaliers scored 76 points as a team while trailing only St. Johns (39) and Fowlerville (69).
Emma Bruckman (20th), Iley Doyle (23rd) and Mia Finley (30th) rounded out Corunna’s scoring.
Owosso featured two regional qualifiers in Libby Summerland, 11th in 21:11.09, and Emma Johnson, 19th in 21:52.20.
Owosso finished fifth with 122 points.
The Corunna boys, led by Mason Warner, finished third with 93 points. St. Johns (22) and Fowlerville (52) ran first and second.
Warner finished 10th individually in 17:08.92. Teammates Logan Roka (14th, 17:29.15), Kalon Boilore (18th, 18:26.15), Calvin Cody (24th, 19:14.65) and Zak Pickler (26th, 19:27.49) rounded out Corunna’s scoring.
Owosso featured regional qualifier Jack Smith, 24th in 19:09.12.
Laingsburg boys run third
WESTPHALIA — The Laingsburg boys ran third at Saturday’s Division 3 pre-regional and will be competing as a team at next week’s regional.
The Wolfpack featured Lucas Woodruff, third individually at 17:35.5.
Laingsburg scored 84 points and trailed only Pewamo-Westphalia (42) and Bath (81).
Other top 25 runners for the Wolfpack were Miguel Ramirez (10th, 18:07.4), Caleb Clark (17th, 18:20.9) and Nolan Gregg (22nd, 18:49.8).
Perry’s Ethan Smith (ninth, 17:50.4), Benjamin Hinkley (13th, 18:13.2) and Nathaniel Cochrane (15th, 18:18.8) all qualified for the regionals individually.
The Ramblers finished fifth with 101 points while Ovid-Elsie finished seventh with 171.
In the girls race, Perry ran second and Laingsburg ran third as both qualified for regionals as full teams. P-W topped the field with 22 points while the Ramblers scored 79 and the Wolfpack scored 89.
Perry’s Grace O’Neill ran second (20:06). Also running in the top 10 were Ramblers Ella Kloeckner (ninth, 21:15.7) and Emma Cochrane (10th, 21:24.0).
Ovid-Elsie’s Alexis Spitzley ran 11th (21:24.2) while Laingsburg’s Shaily Baynes was 15th (22:11.2) and Ovid-Elsie’s Kaia Spiess was 17th (22:46.6).
Saige Wurm (18th) and Emma Kribs, both of Laingsburg, (19th) also ran in the top 20.
