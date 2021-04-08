OWOSSO — Durand’s girls tennis team took three of four doubles matches from Owosso en route to a 5-3 victory Wednesday.
Winning for the Railroaders were Maddy Stebbins and Jillian Reddy; Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk; and Ashlynn Duffey and Chloe Whitney.
Durand’s Emma Maiden won at No. 2 singles, rallying past Myra Whiteside in three sets, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3. Mia Coleman secured the Railroaders’ victory at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 6-1.
Owosso’s Kelsey Andrykovich captured her first win of the season, defeating Durand’s Carlie Warren at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Ellie Feldpausch improved to 2-0 on the season for the Trojans, topping Durand’s Emma Warren at No. 3 singes, 6-0, 6-1.
Kamerin Bowles and Paige Box picked up the Trojans lone doubles victory Wednesday, outlasting Durand’s Macy Friend and Lilly Scripter 6-0, 7-5.
