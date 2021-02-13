By JEROME MURPHY
DURAND — Chesaning rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to defeat Durand 53-51 in its season opener Friday.
The Indians didn’t have a double-figure scorer, but hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter — one each from Lucas Powell, Brady Coon, Nick Fowler and Tyler Sager — to pull out the win.
Coon’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes left tied the game at 46.
“It was everyone on the floor and we just love to run,” Coon, a junior said. “We just never give up. Everyone works so well together. We just keep each other up no matter what happens.”
Powell and Coon each scored nine points for the Indians. Reese Greenfelder grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points. Greenfelder’s two free throw makes with 40 seconds left gave the Indians a 50-46 lead and Chesaning hung on from there.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said it was a hard-fought game.
“We knew at the beginning of the season that this is a team that never gives up,” Weigl said of his unit. “That’s exactly what we talked about in the locker room when we got down a little bit in the first quarter. We were going to compete every single possession.”
Durand (0-3, 0-1 MMAC) featured the long-range shooting of senior guard Ben Nebo. Nebo finished with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Gabe Lynn had 13 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Dylan McDonald added 12 points.
Nebo could have had six 3s after nailing another with about 3 minutes left, but the official had stopped play just prior to the shot for a defensive injury. Durand head coach Bruce Spaulding said it was a tough break for his team.
Durand led 41-40 at the time.
“That’s a big swing in the game right there,” Spaulding said. “It’s a tough one to swallow. Ben’s a great shooter and a great kid. This team is young and we played hard.”
Chesaning led 10-0 in the early minutes, but Durand fought back, cutting the deficit to 14-7 after one quarter before taking leads of 25-21 and 38-32 after the second and third quarters.
Chesaning scoring: Lucas Powell 3 1-4 9, Brady Coon 3 0-2 9, Sam Princinsky 3 1-2 7, Jaylen Anderson 2 0-0 4, Nate Ferry 0 1-2 1, Mason Struck 2 0-2 4, Reese Greenfelder 1 6-8 8, Nick Fowler 2 0-2 5, Tyler Sager 2 1-2 6.
Durand scoring: Ben Nebo 6 0-0 19, Gabe Lynn 5 3-7 13, Dylan McDonald 5 2-2 12, Trenton Boisclair 1 2-2 4, Isaac Hager 2 0-0 4, Gabe Wells 0- 1-3 1.
