GRAND RAPIDS — The defending champion is defending in the best form possible at the 110th Michigan Amateur Championship presented by Carl’s Golfland.
Ann Arbor’s Tyler Copp earned stroke play medalist honors and the No. 1 seed for match play by besting the field over two days of play at Cascade Hills Country Club. He shot a second-round 2-under 68 Wednesday for a 6-under 134 total and will have his name added to the prestigious Chuck Kocsis Medalist Trophy.
His performance — winning medalist a year after being the champion — was a first since 1946 and the start of medalist records being kept by the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM).
His performance was also two shots better than Grant Haefner of Bloomfield Hills and Jacksonville (Fla.) University, who shot 69 for 136 and the No. 2 seed in the match play bracket of 64.
“I came in with the target on my back and now I guess I doubled it up,” said Copp, a 15-seed a year ago entering match play.
“A playoff at the cutline of 9-over 149 involving eight players for the final seven spots rounded out the field after the trophy ceremony.
The No. 64 player in the bracket, Jack Williams of Rochester, will meet Copp in an 8 a.m. match this morning. The rounds of 64 and 32 will be contested today with a “Sweet 16” being determined. The round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will be played Friday and the semifinal and final matches will be played on Saturday.
Laingsburg’s Jagger Richard missed the cut with a 12-over 152 total (77-75). Ovid’s Jerry Gunthorpe missed the cut with a 14-over 154 total (80-74).
