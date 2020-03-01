By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
KALAMAZOO — For the second straight year, Clinton spoiled New Lothrop’s state title hopes at the MHSAA Division 4 semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Hornets fell to the No. 3 Redskins 32-26 Saturday morning at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center. New Lothrop trailed 18-5 early before pulling to within 18-14 following Cam Orr’s pin victory at 215 pounds and Isiah Pasik’s 1-0 decision win at 285.
But Clinton — which later in the day ended Hudson’s three-year reign as state champion, 36-27 — pulled away again, building a 32-14 lead over the Hornets thanks to two major decisions and a pin.
New Lothrop got a pin from Andrew Krupp at 125 and needed two pins in the final two bouts to tie the score. But Alex Wolford and Logan Wolford only gained one-point decision victories each, leaving the Hornets six points short.
“Duals like that come down to a bunch of close matches,” New Lothrop head coach Jeff Campbell said. “And we just didn’t win enough of them. We lost a handful of close ones and we had some guys really step in and do great. Everybody wrestled their butts off and hats off to Clinton. They are a really good team. We made some sacrifices to give ourselves a chance.”
New Lothrop (25-2) lost 32-24 to Clinton in last year’s semfinals. Saturday’s rematch featured just three pins — two by New Lothrop and one by Clinton — but the Redskins won five of the first six bouts and took eight matches overall to New Lothrop’s six.
Orr, who now stands 40-3 as a junior, said the Hornets have nothing to be ashamed of.
“It stings a little today, but they definitely came out today gunning,” Orr said. “They were just a little better than us today and ended up winning. We knew it was going to be a tough order today. They just came out a little harder than we did.”
Krupp, New Lothrop’s 28-7 junior, got New Lothrop’s other pin win. He turned back 125-pound opponent Brian Baker in 5:41 to pull the Hornets within 32-20 with two matches left.
“We were doing this (match) on paper all week,” Krupp said. “Doing the swing matches — going their way and going our way. We definitely thought we had a good shot, but things happen.”
Campbell said the Hornets may have suffered a bad break at 152 pounds when Austin Barnette appeared to have a pin over Kent McCombs, but McCombs turned the tide and won 8-7.
“He took the kid down and cradled him and that was a pin,” Campbell said. “But they don’t always get called. You end up losing on a stall call at the end instead of six points.”
New Lothrop senior Justin Carnahan also suffered his first loss of the season. Carnahan (43-1), who normally wrestles at 189 pounds, dropped down to 171 and faced Clinton’s Brayden Randolph. Randolph, 46-4 as a junior, collected a 13-3 major decision win.
Campbell, however, said it would have been very difficult getting two pins in the final two bouts to tie the score.
“That’s a pretty tall order,” Campbell said. “Against some of the best kids in the state. I just told my kids after the match that I love them and care about them. I thanked them for the opportunity to spend so much time together and thank them for all of the effort they’ve put in the program.”
The match opened at 140 pounds with Clinton’s A.J. Baxter defeating Jackson Knieper, 14-6. New Lothrop 145-pounder Bryce Cheney put the Hornets ahead 5-4 with a 20-5 technical fall win over Brenden Keith.
McCombs then edged Barnette, the first of four straight wins by the Redskins. Orr gave New Lothrop a shot in the arm with his pin win and Pasik, scoring in the final 10 seconds of his match for a 1-0 win, made it even closer.
Clinton’s Connor Busz 103-pounder defeated Daven Lockwood, 10-2, and the lead grew to 32-14 for Clinton when Chase Packard pinned Colin Brynolfson in 30 seconds at 112 and Zak Shadley topped Caleb sharp, 9-1 at 119.
NOTES: New Lothrop’s 15 state titles, a Michigan record, was matched Saturday by Detroit Catholic Central, which won its 15th championship in Division 1. DCC beat Davison 34-23 to win its eighth Division 1 title since 2010.
