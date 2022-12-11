Donna Ilene Woods

Age 92, of Bancroft, passed away at her home on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at noon at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel, with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m.
Donna was born on May 15, 1930 in Flint to the late Henry and Ida Mae (Dennis) Dewitt.
She graduated from Flint Central High School and spent her life as a mother and a wife.
On May 8, 1930 she married Merle Avah Woods and together they raised eight children.
Donna was a very simple lady. She loved spending time with her family and playing with all the grand and great grandchildren. Donna loved any animal that she came across. She loved to read and was also a member of the Bancroft Lioness Club.
Donna is survived by her children — Mary (Arthur) Kallin, Linda Foster, Judy (Ernie) Dunbar, Henry Woods, and Terry Woods — along with 19 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents, her husband; son Rick; daughters Carol and Teresa; granddaughter Joy; and twin grandsons Logan and Connor.
Monetary donations can be directed to the Woods family for future designation.
Pictures, memories, and condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
