Youth Dairy

Showmanship

Senior

1. Charleigh Birchmeier

2. Ryleigh Arndt

3. Emma Holek

4. Grace Holek

5. Autumn Ash

Intermediate

1. Samantha Birchmeier

2. Brady Birchmeier

3. Marlaina Ash

4. Carter Arndt

5. Allison Mrakava

Junior

1. Trevor Ritter

2. Bryce Ritter

3. Kennedy Birchmeier

4. Alexis Birchmeier

5. Emma Glass

Novice

1. Anthony Linder Jr.

2. Chloe Honke

3. Tyler Ash

4. Carter Birchmeier

5. Brice Honke

First-year project 11 years and older

1. Sophia Nichols

2. Jake Vannewkirk

3. Abigail Glass

4. Rheanna Zsigo

Dairy Beef Market Animals

Best dairy market animal from own herd

Champion: Bryce Ritter

Reserve Champion: Evan Ritter

Champion dairy lightweight

1. Lindsey Washburn

Reserve division champion dairy lightweight

1. Tyler Ash

Champion dairy middleweight

1. Abby Angst

Reserve division champion dairy middleweight

1.Evan Ritter

Champion dairy heavyweight

1. Bryce Ritter

Reserve division champion dairy heavyweight

1. Brady Birchmeier

Grand champion dairy market

1. Bryce Ritter

Reserve champion dairy market

1. Abby Angst

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.