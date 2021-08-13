Showmanship

First-Year project

First place: Adyson Balsey

Second place: Sarah Cornell

Third place: Bridget Ryon

Fourth place: Bradley Williams

Fifth place: Tucker Woodruff

Novice

First place: Isla Britten

Second place: Callie Risinger

Third place: Autumn Deschepper

Fourth place: Brant Kruger

Junior

First place: Luke Barta

Second place: Tyler Ash

Third place: Hazel Stone

Fourth place: Caitlyn Janicek

Fifth place: Chloe Honke

Intermediate

First place: Olivia Birchmeier

Second place: Kendall Hall

Third place: Brady Risinger

Fourth place: Gracie Crowe

Fifth place: Paula Olger

Senior

First place: Wyatt Mazich

Second place: Ally Majzel

Third place: Kaddi Gewirtz

Fourth place: Kennadee Robinson

Fifth place: Paige Nichols

Youth Market Cattle

Beef Market champion lightweight: Sarah Cornell

Beef Market Reserve champion lightweight: Dalton Birchmeier

Beef Market champion mediumweight: Kaddi Gewirtz

Beef Market Reserve champion mediumweight: Autumn Deschepper

Beef Market champion heavyweight: Wyatt Mazich

Beef Market Reserve champion heavyweight: Ally Majzel

Grand champion beef market: Wyatt Mazich

Reserve champion beef market: Ally Majzel

Best beef market animal from own herd

First place: Luke Barta

Second place: Autumn Deschepper

Note: The youth beef breed competition was incomplete at deadline. Results will appear in Thursday’s newspaper.

