Showmanship
First-Year project
First place: Adyson Balsey
Second place: Sarah Cornell
Third place: Bridget Ryon
Fourth place: Bradley Williams
Fifth place: Tucker Woodruff
Novice
First place: Isla Britten
Second place: Callie Risinger
Third place: Autumn Deschepper
Fourth place: Brant Kruger
Junior
First place: Luke Barta
Second place: Tyler Ash
Third place: Hazel Stone
Fourth place: Caitlyn Janicek
Fifth place: Chloe Honke
Intermediate
First place: Olivia Birchmeier
Second place: Kendall Hall
Third place: Brady Risinger
Fourth place: Gracie Crowe
Fifth place: Paula Olger
Senior
First place: Wyatt Mazich
Second place: Ally Majzel
Third place: Kaddi Gewirtz
Fourth place: Kennadee Robinson
Fifth place: Paige Nichols
Youth Market Cattle
Beef Market champion lightweight: Sarah Cornell
Beef Market Reserve champion lightweight: Dalton Birchmeier
Beef Market champion mediumweight: Kaddi Gewirtz
Beef Market Reserve champion mediumweight: Autumn Deschepper
Beef Market champion heavyweight: Wyatt Mazich
Beef Market Reserve champion heavyweight: Ally Majzel
Grand champion beef market: Wyatt Mazich
Reserve champion beef market: Ally Majzel
Best beef market animal from own herd
First place: Luke Barta
Second place: Autumn Deschepper
Note: The youth beef breed competition was incomplete at deadline. Results will appear in Thursday’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.