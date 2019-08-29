By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CORUNNA — Owosso dominated in shots on goal but had nothing to show for it.
That was until freshman Hunter Babcock finally came through in the 52nd minute and the Trojans downed Corunna 1-0 Wednesday for their first win of the season at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Babcock took a pass senior Noah Jafri, and quickly drilled a hard high shot in the upper right corner of the net 12 minutes into the second half. Corunna goalkeeper Jake Conklin, who stymied the Trojans most of the night, had no way of getting to the well-placed ball.
“I just saw it coming in and so I took a touch with my knee and then I just tried to place it in the top corner and get it in the goal,” Babcock said.
Babcock said that Owosso (1-5, 1-1 Flint Metro League) was feeling a bit frustrated after a few opportunities to score slipped away.
“We had a few that hit the posts or went right over (the crossbar) but we came out on top,” Babcock. “It feels really good.”
Conklin, a senior who had 13 saves for the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2 Flint Metro), thwarted the Trojans at every turn up until Babcock’s shot.
“I wish I would have been in position — but he kicked it into the corner,” Conklin said. “We’re young and there’s only four seniors on our team this year, so it’s kind of hard. Once they grow through their youth we’ll be a decent team.”
The Trojans held a 14-2 advantage in shots on goal, including a 6-0 advantage in the first half.
“We’ve been working on possession and we’ve been working on our team pressure,” Owosso head coach Phil Gobel said. “We’re a young squad and we’re continuing to grow each and every practice and each and every game.”
Gobel said Owosso still has some work to do, however.
“We are going to continue to work on our sets and our offensive third,” Gobel said. “Hopefully in time, as we get more practices, those things will start to come together.”
Corunna head coach Blake Golab said his squad is improving, but still very young.
“We’ve had a much better season start that we did last year,” Golab said. “I only have four upperclassmen out of 18. There are 13 freshman and sophomores, and you could see a little bit of that tonight.”
Corunna’s best chance to score came when senior Blake Galesk nearly converted a header off a corner kick, just issing over the net.
Golab couldn’t fault his team’s effort.
“I thought we hustled — I won’t say we outhustled them but we played right up with them,” Golab said. “I think the real difference I saw was there passing was a little cleaner. A couple of their guys were a little stronger, a little hungrier and a little older and ready. I don’t think I could have asked anything more from my boys. Jake definitely kept us in it with a couple of big saves.”
Owosso goalie Andrew Vreibel made two saves. One of Owosso’s key defenders was senior Jake Wood, who said the Trojans were able to control the midield area.
“I feel the key to tonight’s win was communicating with each other and playing as a team tonight,” Wood said.
